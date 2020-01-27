Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj’s Brother Sentenced To 25 Years To Life In Prison For Child Rape He was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against his former stepdaughter.

Nicki Minaj’s brother was sentenced to 25 years to life for child rape, RadarOnline.com confirmed.

Nassau County District Attorney spokesman Brendan Brosh told Radar that Jelani Maraj was given the sentence in court on Monday, January 27.

The singer’s brother was found guilty by a jury of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Judge Robert McDonald handed down the sentence to the singer’s brother after the DA’s office sought the maximum punishment for the crime.

Maraj was sentenced to 25 years to life on the first count of predatory sexual assault and 364 days on the second count of endangering the welfare of a child. These sentences run concurrently, the DA’s office confirmed to Radar.

Radar previously reported that Maraj was convicted of sexually assaulting his former stepdaughter when she was just 11 years old.

The victim testified Maraj called her “his puppet” and raped her repeatedly between April and November 2015 while her mother was at work.

At the time, the defense claimed the assault allegations were fabricated to try to extort $25 million from Maraj’s famous rapper sister.

The jury deliberated for about two days and handed down the guilty verdict on November 19, 2017.