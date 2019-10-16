Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Judge Refuses To Overturn Nicki Minaj's Brother's Rape Conviction Jelani Maraj is accused of sexually assaulting his former stepdaughter, 11.

A Nassau judge has refused to overturn Nicki Minaj’s brother’s conviction on sexual assault charges.

On Tuesday, October 15, State Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald denied a bid from Jelani Maraj to set aside a verdict convicting him of raping his former stepdaughter.

RadarOnline.com previously reported that on November 2017, Maraj was convicted of sexually assaulting the girl when she was just 11 years old. The victim testified Maraj called her “his puppet” and raped her repeatedly between April and November 2015 while her mother was at work.

At the time, the defense claimed the assault allegations were fabricated to try to extort $25 million from Maraj’s famous rapper sister.

In Tuesday’s ruling, Maraj’s trial attorney, David Schwartz, said “there was clear jury misconduct” as “outside influences,” including social media posts and news articles, “affected that verdict” of “at least a few” jurors.

The defendant’s mother, Carol Maraj, agreed, saying some jurors admitted their decision was swayed after reading blogs and online comments regarding the scandal. Outlets said she called her son’s conviction “unfair” after leaving the court.

Judge McDonald said that “not every misstep by a juror rises to the inherent and prejudicial level at which reversal is required.”

Maraj is now facing up to life in prison due to his charges of predatory sexual assault on a child and child endangerment. He’s scheduled for sentencing on November 18.

Minaj has not spoken out about her brother’s most recent legal scandal. Radar readers know the “Queen” rapper is busy celebrating the launch of her Fendi capsule collection with bad news fiancé Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.