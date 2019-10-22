Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj is married!

RadarOnline.com has learned the “Super Bass” rapper, 36, said “I do” to boyfriend Kenneth Petty on Monday, October 21, after less than a year of dating!

“Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19” Minaj captioned an Instagram post featuring a video of her wedding party goods. These included two mugs with the words “Mrs” and “Mr,” a white baseball hat with the word “Bride,” and a black baseball cap with the word “Groom.”

Readers know Minaj’s relationship with Petty — who works in the music industry — has been controversial in the eyes of her fans.

As Radar previously reported, the new Mr. Minaj has had more than one run-in with the law.

In 1995, he attempted first-degree rape of a 16-year-old girl.

According to official records, Petty used a “knife/cutting instrument” during the attempted assault. He was sentenced to spend between 18-54 months in prison and is now a registered sex offender in the state of New York.

Fans pointed out the crime when Minaj first began dating the hunk, but she only defended him, telling a fan on social media that Petty and the girl were “in a relationship. But go awf, Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life.”

Minaj’s brother, Jenali Maraj, has also been involved in a rape scandal.

On Tuesday, October 15, State Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald denied a bid from Maraj to set aside a verdict convicting him of sexually assaulting his former stepdaughter. The rapper has not gotten involved in her sibling’s legal drama.

Following Petty’s attempted rape charges, Minaj’s man spent another seven years behind bars for killing a man. The Blast reported that in 2002, Petty shot Lamont Robinson in Queens multiple times with a handgun. Petty was charged with second-degree murder, but accepted a plea for manslaughter in March 2006. He was released from prison in May 2013 and recently completed five years of supervised release.

In September 2018, Petty was also arrested for driving with a suspended license and failing to stop at a stop sign. He was slapped with three charges — two infractions and one misdemeanor for “operating an unlicensed vehicle,” “failure to stop at a stop sign,” and “operating a vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.”

Despite it all, Petty is now a free man — and a love-struck one at that. He and Minaj have been inseparable ever since they fell in love late last year. In March, the pair even jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway.

More details of Minaj’s super-private wedding have yet to be revealed.