'Cruel' Trump Ripped by 'The View' Co-Hosts as DOJ Launches Investigation Into E. Jean Carroll — Years After Prez's Sexual Abuse and Defamation Trials

Back in 2023, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse over an incident Carroll alleged happened at a department store in New York in the mid '90s.

Sunny Hostin rehashed the bombshell case on air, saying that Trump "proceeded to continually harass (Carroll) and bully her and call her a ‘liar,’ say, ‘It was a hoax,’ also say that he would never have sexually abused her because he wasn’t attracted to her," after the jury's ruling.

"Anybody knows that sexual abuse is not about s--, it’s about power, and so that, in and of itself, is something," she added.

The Prez was also found liable for "defaming her by saying all these things," so Carroll was awarded millions in "punitive damages."

"And this was all before he was president of the United States," Hostin explained. "Yet he calls this a political witch hunt. That doesn’t make any sense."