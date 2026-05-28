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Home > News > The View

'Cruel' Trump Ripped by 'The View' Co-Hosts as DOJ Launches Investigation Into E. Jean Carroll — Years After Prez's Sexual Abuse and Defamation Trials

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA,@the view/Youtube

'The View' co-hosts addressed reports of an investigation into E. Jean Carroll.

May 28 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

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The View co-hosts slammed Donald Trump and the Department of Justice over reports of an investigation that was launched into journalist E. Jean Carroll – years after a jury found the POTUS liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

On the Thursday, May 28, episode of the morning chat show, Alyssa Farah Griffin called the situation "absolutely wild," as Joy Behar ripped Trump, 79, as "cruel and sadistic."

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'No One Voted for This'

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Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed voters would not have wanted an investigation into E. Jean Carroll.
Source: @the view/Youtube

Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed voters would not have wanted an investigation into E. Jean Carroll.

Griffin, who previously worked for the Trump administration in his first term, argued that voters wouldn't have approved of the investigation.

"Find me the sole voter who went out and voted in November because they wanted to see the Department of Justice, at taxpayer expense, investigate an 82-year-old woman. It makes no sense," she said. "Absolutely no one voted for this, and it comes at a time when — we talk about it this table — people are actually struggling. People feel worse off than they did 10 years ago."

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Alyssa Farah Griffin
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin previously worked for the Trump administration.

She cited rising costs of healthcare and reports of food insecurity as she claimed there are "very real" problems the American people are focused on at the moment.

"He just wants his vengeance, but he’s putting something that’s horrible for him back in the headlines," she continued. "It’s like when he brings up January 6, I’m like, ‘I want to remind folks about that!'"

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E. Jean Carroll Case Explained

Sunny Hostin
Source: MEGA

Sunny Hostin accused Trump of 'bullying' E. Jean Carroll.

Back in 2023, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse over an incident Carroll alleged happened at a department store in New York in the mid '90s.

Sunny Hostin rehashed the bombshell case on air, saying that Trump "proceeded to continually harass (Carroll) and bully her and call her a ‘liar,’ say, ‘It was a hoax,’ also say that he would never have sexually abused her because he wasn’t attracted to her," after the jury's ruling.

"Anybody knows that sexual abuse is not about s--, it’s about power, and so that, in and of itself, is something," she added.

The Prez was also found liable for "defaming her by saying all these things," so Carroll was awarded millions in "punitive damages."

"And this was all before he was president of the United States," Hostin explained. "Yet he calls this a political witch hunt. That doesn’t make any sense."

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Joy Behar
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar suggested Trump 'doesn't care' about the midterm elections.

Reflecting on how this case could affect the upcoming midterm election, Behar said, "I don’t really know how he has any fans anymore."

As Radar previously reported, the Trump administrations' handling of the Epstein files and the ongoing conflict with Iran has caused issues among former outspoken Trump supporters such as Megyn Kelly, Joe Rogan and more.

“I mean, it’s like, he doesn’t care about the midterms. He doesn’t care about people’s financial situations — he said that last week,” she continued. “These are the kinds of statements that are self-destructive in many ways. Though I’m continually worried about the fact that he doesn’t remember, or he doesn’t know what he’s saying sometimes.”

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