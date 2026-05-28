Coming to Daddy's Defense: Trump's Son Don Jr Takes a Brutal Swipe at NY Governor Kathy Hochul Over 'Failed' Knicks Fandom Soundbite
May 28 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
As the New York Knicks went on a standout NBA run, Donald Trump Jr. was forced to protect his father, President Donald Trump, from sports taunting from New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
In fact, Trump Jr., 48, even turned a casual jest about sports into a politically pointed statement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Donald Trump Jr. Defends Father's Fandom
In response to Hochul's claim that she was the bigger Knicks fan, Trump Jr. wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Anyone who knows my father knows he probably knows more about Sports than just about any human being not in the business. Kathy’s failed soundbite ain’t gonna land well… just like her policies."
The Knicks clinched the Eastern Conference in a legendary sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers, locking in a place in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.
As New Yorkers buzzed with excitement, Trump, 79, who was born in Queens, swore to attend the final series to celebrate the team's standout season. After all, as Trump pointed out, the team has "suffered" over the years, struggling to leave its mark on the league.
However, Hochul challenged the president's devotion to the Knicks. When asked about the president's assertion that he's a lifelong fan of the basketball team, Hochul, 67, said, "I ask him to name the starting lineup from the 1993 championship and see how he does."
The flaw in that statement seemed to allude Trump Jr., who jumped straight to his father's defense.
After all, the 1993 team was by no means "champions." They were knocked out in the Eastern Conference finals by the Chicago Bulls, who ultimately won the league's overall championship.
The only Knicks teams to win the NBA Championships were in 1970 and 1973. In total, including this season, they've made it to the finals nine times, with the last being in 1999.
It's unclear which year Hochul seemingly meant to refer to.
Fans debated online whether her comment was a gaffe or if she was throwing additional shade at Trump. After all, it may have just been the ultimate bait to prove neither Trump nor his son knew their basic facts.
Outkick founder Clay Travis mocked on X, formerly known as Twitter, "This isn’t even high-level sports fandom knowledge, by the way. Jordan’s Bulls title teams are still the most-watched basketball games of all time. It is really funny that Hochul tried to dunk on Trump here and tripped and fell before she even jumped."
In 1994, the Knicks also won the Eastern Conference finals, meaning the team starting in 1993 would have been the ones celebrating due to how seasons work. Another person pointed out, "Seems like the NBA uses the year the season ends, not the year it begins to name each Finals."
Further, one individual pointed out that Trump was in attendance at a 1993 game, suggesting Hochul was implying it was performative to be there.
Other individuals laughed, claiming many were "missing the joke" altogether.
Zohran Mamdani Welcomes Trump to Knicks Games
Trump isn't the only political figure interested in the finals. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, 34, pointed out that when it comes to Knicks fanfare, he agrees with the president.
However, unlike Hochul, Mamdani wasn't interested in mincing words about the president's alleged love for the Knicks.
The mayor said, "I'm not going to do any analysis of the president's fandom. I will say that anyone who wants to come and watch the Knicks and pray that Landry keeps making those threes, and we see Captain Clutch out there on the court. I think everybody should be welcome there."