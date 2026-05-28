Coming to Daddy's Defense: Trump's Son Don Jr Takes a Brutal Swipe at NY Governor Kathy Hochul Over 'Failed' Knicks Fandom Soundbite 

As the New York Knicks went on a standout NBA run, Donald Trump Jr. was forced to protect his father, President Donald Trump, from sports taunting from New York Governor Kathy Hochul. In fact, Trump Jr., 48, even turned a casual jest about sports into a politically pointed statement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Donald Trump Jr. Defends Father's Fandom

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. rushed to his father's defense.

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In response to Hochul's claim that she was the bigger Knicks fan, Trump Jr. wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Anyone who knows my father knows he probably knows more about Sports than just about any human being not in the business. Kathy’s failed soundbite ain’t gonna land well… just like her policies." The Knicks clinched the Eastern Conference in a legendary sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers, locking in a place in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. As New Yorkers buzzed with excitement, Trump, 79, who was born in Queens, swore to attend the final series to celebrate the team's standout season. After all, as Trump pointed out, the team has "suffered" over the years, struggling to leave its mark on the league. However, Hochul challenged the president's devotion to the Knicks. When asked about the president's assertion that he's a lifelong fan of the basketball team, Hochul, 67, said, "I ask him to name the starting lineup from the 1993 championship and see how he does."

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Anyone who knows my father knows he probably knows more about Sports than just about any human being not in the business. Kathy’s failed soundbite ain’t gonna land well… just like her policies. https://t.co/VFQlLW2Rsx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 27, 2026

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Source: MEGA Jalen Brunson led the 2026 Knicks to the NBA Finals.

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The flaw in that statement seemed to allude Trump Jr., who jumped straight to his father's defense. After all, the 1993 team was by no means "champions." They were knocked out in the Eastern Conference finals by the Chicago Bulls, who ultimately won the league's overall championship. The only Knicks teams to win the NBA Championships were in 1970 and 1973. In total, including this season, they've made it to the finals nine times, with the last being in 1999.

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Source: MEGA Hochul's exact intentions with the comment are murky.

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It's unclear which year Hochul seemingly meant to refer to. Fans debated online whether her comment was a gaffe or if she was throwing additional shade at Trump. After all, it may have just been the ultimate bait to prove neither Trump nor his son knew their basic facts. Outkick founder Clay Travis mocked on X, formerly known as Twitter, "This isn’t even high-level sports fandom knowledge, by the way. Jordan’s Bulls title teams are still the most-watched basketball games of all time. It is really funny that Hochul tried to dunk on Trump here and tripped and fell before she even jumped." In 1994, the Knicks also won the Eastern Conference finals, meaning the team starting in 1993 would have been the ones celebrating due to how seasons work. Another person pointed out, "Seems like the NBA uses the year the season ends, not the year it begins to name each Finals." Further, one individual pointed out that Trump was in attendance at a 1993 game, suggesting Hochul was implying it was performative to be there. Other individuals laughed, claiming many were "missing the joke" altogether.

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Zohran Mamdani Welcomes Trump to Knicks Games

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani opted out of the back-and-forth beef between Trump and Hochul.