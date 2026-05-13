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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals 'Super-Sneaky' Revenge Donald Trump 'Is Intent on Inflicting on One of World's Most Famous Rockers'

Split photos of Rod Stewart and Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Donald Trump was said to be left raging over Rod Stewart's comments.

May 13 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Sir Rod Stewart has intensified his long-running feud with Donald Trump after mocking the president in front of King Charles – with insiders now telling RadarOnline.com Trump allies are discussing whether the British rocker's past drug abuse could become a weapon against him.

The Maggie May singer, 81, reignited tensions during a reception marking the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday, May 11, where he greeted Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78.

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Rod Stewart Applauds the King's Diplomacy

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Photo of King Charles, Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood
Source: @The Royal Family Channel/Youtube

Sir Rod Stewart mocked the American president during a royal reception.

Stewart was seen praising the monarch's handling of Trump during Charles' recent US visit and joked openly about the president in front of guests, including former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood.

The feud comes after months of increasingly public criticism from Stewart toward Trump, particularly over remarks relating to British troops who served in Afghanistan.

Stewart gushed to Charles, "May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb, absolutely superb… put that little ratbag in his place."

Witnesses said the comment prompted laughter among guests, while Wood was seen grinning during the exchange.

Stewart then added: "Exactly, that's it – it went right over (Trump's) head, right over his head."

Turning toward Camilla, Stewart continued: "I was just congratulating your husband on his wonderful performance in the Americas, so great, so brave, so proud."

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Trump Was 'Fuming When He Heard About It'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

The president felt furious after hearing about the exchange, according to sources.

A source close to Stewart said the singer believed Charles had displayed "dignity and restraint" during the US trip while Trump "craved attention and spectacle."

The insider added: "Rod thinks Charles handled the whole thing with class. In his view, Trump always wants to dominate every room he enters, but the King never gave him that satisfaction. Rod loved it."

But sources close to Trump claimed the president was "furious" after hearing about the remarks, particularly because they were made in front of the British monarch.

One insider said, "Donald thinks Rod Stewart has become another celebrity trying to stay relevant by attacking him. He thinks it's pathetic and beneath someone who used to entertain millions of Americans."

Another source added: "Trump believes the monarchy should remain neutral and not be pulled into indulging in political cheap shots against him. He was fuming when he heard about it."

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Rod Stewart Drug History Resurfaces Amid Feud

Photo of Rod Stewart
Source: Mega

Stewart admitted to using substances socially during the 1970s and 1980s.

Sources familiar with discussions inside Trump's orbit also claimed Stewart's long-documented history of drug abuse had resurfaced among allies of the president.

A political source close to Republican figures told us: "People around Trump know Rod has openly admitted to years of serious drug use, including cocaine and heavy partying in the 1970s and 1980s.

"There's chatter that if relations deteriorate further, Trump could push for scrutiny over whether Stewart should even be allowed to tour or enter the US."

The insider added, "They think there are ways to make life difficult without doing anything publicly dramatic. It would be a super-sneaky revenge on an old rocker."

Stewart has previously spoken candidly about his drug use during his years as one of rock music's biggest stars.

In interviews, he admitted to using cocaine heavily at the height of his fame and once claimed doctors warned him he had damaged his vocal cords through years of substance abuse.

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Photo of Rod Stewart
Source: Mega

The singer credited his passion for football with keeping him healthy.

The latest row marks another chapter in Stewart's increasingly vocal criticism of Trump.

Earlier this year, the singer condemned the president over comments concerning British soldiers who fought in Afghanistan.

In a video posted to Instagram in January, Stewart said, "I may just be a humble rock star, but I'm also a Knight of the realm, and I have my opinions. I was born just after the war, and I have great respect for our armed forces that fought and gave us our freedom.

"So it hurts me badly, deeply, when I read that draft dodger Trump has criticized our troops in Afghanistan for not being on the front line."

Stewart added, "We lost over 400 of our guys. Think of their parents. Think about it. And Trump calls them almost like cowards. It's unbearable."

In the hitmaker's 2012 autobiography Rod: The Autobiography, he opened up about his "social" use of substances during his earlier career.

Stewart insisted he was never a "druggy person" and never addicted, but rather a "social user" of cocaine in the 1970s and '80s.

In his memoir, he claimed he and his The Faces bandmate Wood used to take cocaine anally to avoid damaging their nasal passages and voices.

He also revealed that he battled an addiction to steroids in the late 1980s and early 1990s, which was taken to help his voice, but led to internal bleeding and hallucinations.

Stewart has credited his love for football with keeping him from developing a severe drug habit, saying he always needed to be "match fit."

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