EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals 'Super-Sneaky' Revenge Donald Trump 'Is Intent on Inflicting on One of World's Most Famous Rockers'

Stewart was seen praising the monarch's handling of Trump during Charles' recent US visit and joked openly about the president in front of guests, including former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood.

The feud comes after months of increasingly public criticism from Stewart toward Trump, particularly over remarks relating to British troops who served in Afghanistan.

Stewart gushed to Charles, "May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb, absolutely superb… put that little ratbag in his place."

Witnesses said the comment prompted laughter among guests, while Wood was seen grinning during the exchange.

Stewart then added: "Exactly, that's it – it went right over (Trump's) head, right over his head."

Turning toward Camilla, Stewart continued: "I was just congratulating your husband on his wonderful performance in the Americas, so great, so brave, so proud."