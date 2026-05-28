DOJ Launch Probe into Ex-New York Magazine Writer who Accused Donald Trump of Sexual Assault

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has recused himself from the current investigation as he represented Trump as his personal lawyer in the case, sources told ABC News.

The investigation is reportedly being led by U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Andrew Boutros.

Carroll's team declined to comment. A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment on the investigation to ABC News.

The writer brought two lawsuits against Trump, one alleging he sexually abused her in a New York department store in the 1990s.

She also brought a second defamation lawsuit against Trump for his 2019 denials of the alleged assault, in which he claimed she was not his type and alleged she had made up the claim for book sales.