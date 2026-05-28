DOJ Launch Probe into Ex-New York Magazine Writer who Accused Donald Trump of Sexual Assault
May 28 2026, Updated 7:33 a.m. ET
The DOJ has launched an investigation into a former magazine journalist who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the probe will focus on whether E. Jean Carroll committed perjury in her civil lawsuits against the president.
Trump Accused Of Repeatedly Defaming Journalist
The former Elle magazine writer was awarded $5million in 2022 after a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse, and a separate grand jury awarded her $83.3million for the president’s defamatory statements about her and the case.
Earlier this month, a federal appeals court rejected Trump's attempts to rehear his arguments against Carroll, who has accused the president of repeatedly defaming her.
The Department of Justice then announced plans to intervene — and stepped in on the president's behalf in his appeal to the Supreme Court.
Trump Claimed Writer Was Not His Type
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has recused himself from the current investigation as he represented Trump as his personal lawyer in the case, sources told ABC News.
The investigation is reportedly being led by U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Andrew Boutros.
Carroll's team declined to comment. A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment on the investigation to ABC News.
The writer brought two lawsuits against Trump, one alleging he sexually abused her in a New York department store in the 1990s.
She also brought a second defamation lawsuit against Trump for his 2019 denials of the alleged assault, in which he claimed she was not his type and alleged she had made up the claim for book sales.
Hitting Back At Naysayers
Federal prosecutors are reportedly looking at a 2022 videotaped deposition statement in which Carroll said that she did not get any outside funding for her lawsuit against Trump. It was later made public that billionaire Reid Hoffman had covered some of Carroll’s expenses and legal fees.
Meanwhile, Trump's team is going on the offensive after fresh scrutiny over the president's health and repeated claims he has appeared to fall asleep during public events.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the White House communications office unleashed a barrage of mocking social media posts targeting journalists and TV anchors on May 26 — just as Trump traveled to Walter Reed Medical Center for a physical exam.
The administration's rapid-response team flooded X with posts accusing reporters of nodding off on air after several outlets questioned Trump's recent appearances and energy levels, per The Daily Beast.
One post targeted Bloomberg reporter Jeff Mason, reading: "Third-rate loser @jeffmason1 cannot seem to keep his eyes open as he speculates (lies) about President Trump's perfect health. Not good."
CNN personalities were also singled out repeatedly, including Brianna Keilar, Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, Kate Bolduan and Kevin Liptak.
"FLASHBACK: FAKE TAPPER APPEARS TO DOZE OFF THROUGHOUT HIS 'SHOW,'" one White House post declared, while another mocked Bash by writing: "@DanaBashCNN FALLS ASLEEP AHEAD OF HER 55TH BIRTHDAY NEXT MONTH. WHAT IS GOING ON?"
Another jab at Bolduan read: "Wow! @KateBolduan just fell asleep AGAIN as Fake News CNN was baselessly speculating about President Trump's health."
Following his check-up on Tuesday, Trump declared "everything checked out perfectly."
But the White House has not released details from Trump's health check up to support his claim, or clarify what tests the president had undergone as part of the clinical exam.