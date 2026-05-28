EXCLUSIVE: Ted Turner's Nazi Shame Laid Bare — How Late Cable Kingpin Was Tossed From College Over Swastika Stunt

The CNN founder – who died at age 87 on May 6 – was booted out of college for painting swastikas on Jewish students' doors.

Media mogul Ted Turner took a Nazi secret to his grave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Biographer Porter Bibb claimed Ted Turner was expelled from Brown University for painting swastikas on Jewish students' dorm doors.

Known as The Mouth of the South for its outspokenness, Turner made public enemies over the years for taking wild potshots at Jews and religion.

Porter Bibb, author of the biography Ted Turner: It Ain't As Easy As It Looks, reported how the future billionaire taunted Jews in college.

According to Bibb, who died in 2025, Turner got thrown out of Brown University for painting swastikas on the dorm room doors of Jewish students.

Turner also wore a Ku Klux Klan mask and robe, although he wasn't anti-Black, Bibb said.

Reporter Neal Travis witnessed skilled yachtsman Turner's bad taste while covering the America's Cup sailing races decades ago.

"Turner was a total embarrassment to the yachting establishment with his crude anti-Jewish jokes," said Travis, who died in 2002.

"They offered to drag him out of post-race press conferences for fear of what he would say."