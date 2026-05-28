EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel's Donald Trump Gag Order — Funnyman's Pals Fear Comic Needs to Get New Material to Replace POTUS Jibes

"This hatred toward the president consumes Jimmy almost 24/7. He doesn't seem to care about anything else these days," said an insider.

"If he's not brainstorming new insults for the administration with his team, Jimmy is glued to Donald Trump's movements online, plugging his name into Google and social media and trying to figure out the best line of attack in his next monologue.

"There's a growing feeling among his friends in the industry that he needs to tone it down and find some other targets because he's not only boring fans, he's also getting himself in trouble in the process."

As readers know, both President Trump, 79, and first lady Melania Trump, 56, demanded Kimmel get the boot after his callous joke about her having the "glow of an expectant widow" just days before the attempt on the president's life at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.