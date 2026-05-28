EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel's Donald Trump Gag Order — Funnyman's Pals Fear Comic Needs to Get New Material to Replace POTUS Jibes
May 28 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
It's time for late-night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel to come up with some new material, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders said the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host has become so one-note with his Trump-punching that it's turned him into a late-night snore and in danger of losing his job.
Jimmy Kimmel’s Trump Obsession Sparks Concern
"This hatred toward the president consumes Jimmy almost 24/7. He doesn't seem to care about anything else these days," said an insider.
"If he's not brainstorming new insults for the administration with his team, Jimmy is glued to Donald Trump's movements online, plugging his name into Google and social media and trying to figure out the best line of attack in his next monologue.
"There's a growing feeling among his friends in the industry that he needs to tone it down and find some other targets because he's not only boring fans, he's also getting himself in trouble in the process."
As readers know, both President Trump, 79, and first lady Melania Trump, 56, demanded Kimmel get the boot after his callous joke about her having the "glow of an expectant widow" just days before the attempt on the president's life at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.
Jimmy Kimmel Keeps Poking Trump Bear
But that didn't stop the 58-year-old comic from poking the bear again.
Kimmel aired a clip of Trump's speech during King Charles' visit to the White House when he mentioned his parents' 63-year marriage, then told Melania: "That's a record we won't be able to match."
Kimmel said: "What a minute, didn't he just make a joke about his death?"
The latest PR dust-ups come less than a year after Kimmel's widely reviled remarks about the fatal September 2025 shooting of activist and Trump supporter Charlie Kirk and pals fear he's lost the plot.
Jimmy Kimmel’s Trump Fixation Raising Alarms
"Jimmy has so many other things he could and should be doing - not fixating on politics and trying to even scores," said a source.
"Even his wife, Molly, has to be sick of it because Jimmy's glued to his phone during private moments. He only comes up for air to rant and rave about President Trump. This is way past the point of being healthy. Jimmy needs to drop this before the negativity destroys him."