Martin Short — Tormented Comic Opens Up About How He's Battling to Cope Two Months After Daughter's Suicide

"My daughter fought for a long time," he added, "and did the best she could, until she couldn't."

The 76-year-old is showing remarkable resilience in the wake of the tragedy. On May 6, he attended the premiere of his new Netflix documentary, Life Is Short in L.A., with his sons, Oliver, 40, and Henry, 36.

The Canadian star adopted all three of his children with his late wife, Nancy Dolman.

A source told RadarOnline.com that while the "grief is still very there" for the actor, he's "committed to staying strong and moving forward with his life, mainly for the sake of his two sons."

Added the source: "It speaks volumes about Martin's selfless nature that he's thinking of others before himself at a time like this, but that's just the kind of guy he is."

Martin is no stranger to loss. In addition to Katherine, in 2010, he lost his beloved wife of 30 years to ovarian cancer. When the actor was just 12, his older brother was killed in a car crash. Just three years later, he lost his mother to cancer, followed by his father the next year.

"There was definitely a period where life changed completely," Martin said at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival on May 7. He'd previously said witnessing death at an early age gave him a unique perspective on life.

"You learn some sense of priorities. Our whole family took the attitude that if you have wonderful moments, don't second-guess them, just enjoy them."