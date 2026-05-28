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EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note 'A Forgery' — Dead Sex Trafficker's Brother Says Jail Message Was Faked to Cover Up Murder

jeffrey epstein suicide note forgery brother
Source: MEGA; SDNY

Jeffrey Epstein's brother claims the dead sex trafficker's suicide note was a forgery.

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May 28 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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The brother of notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – who died in a New York City jail cell under mysterious circumstances – is calling his recently released suicide note a forgery designed to cover up his murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mark Epstein is calling the one-page, handwritten missive a smoke screen concocted by his brother's former cellmate and convicted killer Nicholas Tartaglione, who claimed he found the note after the billionaire creep's failed suicide attempt just weeks before his Aug. 10, 2019, death by hanging.

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Epstein Suicide Note Claims Branded ‘Forgery’

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Mark Epstein claimed Jeffrey Epstein's alleged suicide note was fabricated after the July 2019 jail incident.
Source: SDNY

Mark Epstein claimed Jeffrey Epstein's alleged suicide note was fabricated after the July 2019 jail incident.

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"It's bulls--t – and let me explain why," Mark said.

"In the July [23rd] incident, Jeffrey's cellmate attacked him, he reported it as such, he told his lawyer as such, and THEN he recanted that story, saying he couldn't remember what happened because he was fearful of retaliation.

"That's why he was taken off suicide watch so quickly, because they knew it wasn't a suicide attempt," he added. "Since it wasn't a suicide attempt, there is no f**king reason for a suicide note.

"I've known Jeff all my life. If he was going to kill himself, if he was going to write a suicide note, he would've written it to somebody, not just a blanket statement saying goodbye – I don't buy that," he said. "I think it's a forgery because I don't think Jeffrey wrote it!"

The note, written in a barely legible scrawl on a piece of paper ripped from a legal pad, reads: "They investigated me for a month – Found nothing!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one's time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do - Bust out cryin!! No fun - Not worth it."

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Epstein Note Discovery Raises New Questions

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Nicholas Tartaglione said he discovered Jeffrey's handwritten note inside a graphic novel at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.
Source: MEGA

Nicholas Tartaglione said he discovered Jeffrey's handwritten note inside a graphic novel at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

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Strangely, the same phrase, "whtchoo want me to do – Bust out cryin?" appears in a September 2016 email from the dead sex trafficker to Mark.

Tartaglione, a former cop and drug dealer convicted of four murders, claims he found the note tucked inside a graphic novel after the injured Epstein was removed from the cell they shared at New York City's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Tartaglione immediately gave the note to his defense attorney to protect him from the accusation that he pummeled Epstein. It was eventually sealed by a federal judge who sentenced the muscle-bound brute to life in prison following the murder convictions, which are now under appeal.

Tartaglione's attorney Bruce Barket insisted his client "didn't forge" the note – but did not respond to messages left by RadarOnline.com.

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Epstein Death Conspiracy Claims Explode Again

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Mark alleged Prince Andrew was among the powerful figures tied to Jeffrey's underage sex trafficking network.
Source: MEGA

Mark alleged Prince Andrew was among the powerful figures tied to Jeffrey's underage sex trafficking network.

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Mark Epstein has long claimed his brother was murdered as part of a deep state conspiracy to prevent him from exposing the cabal of twisted pals – including the former Prince Andrew – who allegedly participated in the underage sex trafficking business and insists the U.S. Department of Justice's death investigation is a complete sham.

Epstein's death was officially ruled a suicide by New York's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The 66-year-old child molester was hanged with a noose tied to his bed, but broken bones on his neck indicate he was strangled, according to an independent pathologist hired by Mark to oversee the autopsy.

At the time of Epstein's death, guards, who were supposed to check on him every 30 minutes, were not at their posts and security cameras in the area were mysteriously not functioning.

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Epstein Brother Teases Bombshell Autopsy Report

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A group of forensic pathologists is reportedly reviewing Jeffrey's autopsy findings, according to Mark.
Source: MEGA

A group of forensic pathologists is reportedly reviewing Jeffrey's autopsy findings, according to Mark.

Mark exclusively told RadarOnline.com that a group of prominent forensic pathologists is currently conducting an extensive "peer review" of his brother's autopsy report, and that he expects them to release their findings within weeks.

Included in the bombshell report are details of "other bruises on his body" that were allegedly ignored by investigators.

"The DOJ is aware this report is coming out, and it conclusively, CONCLUSIVELY, proves it was not a suicide and that he was killed," he said. "The DOJ is fearful of this; they know this is happening, so they are putting this bulls**t out to try to discredit this report; to try to sow doubt in people's minds.

"Anybody who still thinks it's a suicide after the report comes out, they should be declared brain dead."

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