EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note 'A Forgery' — Dead Sex Trafficker's Brother Says Jail Message Was Faked to Cover Up Murder

Mark Epstein is calling the one-page, handwritten missive a smoke screen concocted by his brother's former cellmate and convicted killer Nicholas Tartaglione, who claimed he found the note after the billionaire creep's failed suicide attempt just weeks before his Aug. 10, 2019, death by hanging.

The brother of notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – who died in a New York City jail cell under mysterious circumstances – is calling his recently released suicide note a forgery designed to cover up his murder , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's bulls--t – and let me explain why," Mark said.

"In the July [23rd] incident, Jeffrey's cellmate attacked him, he reported it as such, he told his lawyer as such, and THEN he recanted that story, saying he couldn't remember what happened because he was fearful of retaliation.

"That's why he was taken off suicide watch so quickly, because they knew it wasn't a suicide attempt," he added. "Since it wasn't a suicide attempt, there is no f**king reason for a suicide note.

"I've known Jeff all my life. If he was going to kill himself, if he was going to write a suicide note, he would've written it to somebody, not just a blanket statement saying goodbye – I don't buy that," he said. "I think it's a forgery because I don't think Jeffrey wrote it!"

The note, written in a barely legible scrawl on a piece of paper ripped from a legal pad, reads: "They investigated me for a month – Found nothing!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one's time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do - Bust out cryin!! No fun - Not worth it."