EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Ready for Action — Empty Nester Is Flying Back Into the Dating Scene After Hitting 50
May 28 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Angelina Jolie is back on the prowl now that her youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, are about to turn 18.
Sources told RadarOnline.com the 50-year-old Maleficent star is already getting ready to hit the dating scene after years of focusing on raising the six children she shares with ex-hubby Brad Pitt.
Jolie's Ready To Move On
Jolie is also considering major life changes as her children grow older.
"Angelina's devotion to her kids is no act – she has been a hands-on mom for decades now," said the source.
But like many empty nesters, she's now ready to move on – an insider says her plan is to move abroad, although she hasn't made a final decision about where she wants to settle.
"The move overseas is being carefully planned to finally give Angelina some time to herself to figure out what the next part of her life is going to be," added the insider.
"Time alone is going to be important," shared the source, but of course, she'd also like to find a new partner to share the next chapter in her life, preferably someone who's not an actor."
Being Outside Of Hollywood
"She's had these very intense relationships with other actors for most of her adult life, and she has misgivings about doing that again," said the insider.
Besides Brad, she was also married to Elementary alum Jonny Lee Miller and Sling Blade star Billy Bob Thornton.
She believes being outside of Hollywood will let her meet people from different cultures who have other interests besides stardom.
"Angelina absolutely loved her recent filming experiences in Europe because she's treated with respect and dignity that is in short supply in L.A.," a source said.
Jolie's Keeping Her Standards High
That's why she's eyeing London for her next home, which she believes is more of a sophisticated international hub than Los Angeles, according to the insider.
And no matter where Angelina lands, "her high standards are not going to change and she wants to be with somebody of similar means and resources," said the insider.
"If she has to wait to find a partner who can fit in with her lifestyle, she's willing to wait."