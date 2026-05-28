EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Ready for Action — Empty Nester Is Flying Back Into the Dating Scene After Hitting 50

Sources told RadarOnline.com the 50-year-old Maleficent star is already getting ready to hit the dating scene after years of focusing on raising the six children she shares with ex-hubby Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie is back on the prowl now that her youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne , are about to turn 18.

Angelina Jolie is reportedly preparing to reenter the dating scene as twins Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt near 18.

Jolie is also considering major life changes as her children grow older.

"Angelina's devotion to her kids is no act – she has been a hands-on mom for decades now," said the source.

But like many empty nesters, she's now ready to move on – an insider says her plan is to move abroad, although she hasn't made a final decision about where she wants to settle.

"The move overseas is being carefully planned to finally give Angelina some time to herself to figure out what the next part of her life is going to be," added the insider.

"Time alone is going to be important," shared the source, but of course, she'd also like to find a new partner to share the next chapter in her life, preferably someone who's not an actor."