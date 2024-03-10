Here We Go Again: Donald Trump Attacks E. Jean Carroll Day After Posting $92M Bond to Appeal Defamation Judgment
Just one day after posting a nearly $92 million bond to appeal the verdict in the defamation case against him won by E. Jean Carroll, Donald Trump has once again denounced the New York writer who accused him of raping her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, RadarOnline.com can report.
"Ninety-one million based on false accusations made about me by a woman that I knew nothing about," Trump said during a rally in Rome, Georgia on Saturday. "Didn't know, never heard of. I know nothing about her. She wrote a book. She said things. And when I denied it, I said, 'It's so crazy. It’s false,' I get sued for defamation. That’s where it starts."
Carroll first sued Trump for defamation and battery in 2019 after he denied the allegations and attacked her character. While he was not found liable for rape, a jury did find the embattled ex-president liable for sexual abuse and defamation and awarded Carroll $5 million in May 2023.
Trump was later ordered to pay $83.3 million in damages for defaming Carroll in another trial for a separate case that concluded in January.
"I posted a $91 million bond," Trump continued while speaking to supporters on the campaign trail. "And the woman didn’t even know when it happened. And she admitted on Anderson Cooper. Oh, she said, 'I think it was sexy.' It was this — can you believe this? Ninety-one million ... This woman is not a believable person."
Trump also criticized Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw the trial, and "Democrat operatives," whom he blamed for the case against him.
- Donald Trump Sues Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll for Defamation, Claims She 'Spitefully' Attacked His Reputation in TV Interview
- Trump Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll May Sue Ex-Prez a Third Time After His 'Vile' and 'Stupid' Remarks During CNN Town Hall
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump Found Liable for Sexual Abuse in Battle With E. Jean Carroll, Author Awarded $5 Million in Damages
Although she has yet to issue a response, Trump's latest remarks potentially open him up to a fresh defamation claim from Carroll.
After the verdict in January, Carroll and her legal team indicated in an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow that they were "more than willing" to file another lawsuit if another case arose.
"Typically when people are held liable for false and defamatory lies, they stop," a lawyer for Carroll said during closing arguments for the second defamation case. "He continued to defame Ms. Carroll even as this trial was ongoing."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.