Here We Go Again: Donald Trump Attacks E. Jean Carroll Day After Posting $92M Bond to Appeal Defamation Judgment

Just one day after posting a nearly $92 million bond to appeal the verdict in the defamation case against him won by E. Jean Carroll, Donald Trump has once again denounced the New York writer who accused him of raping her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, RadarOnline.com can report.

"Ninety-one million based on false accusations made about me by a woman that I knew nothing about," Trump said during a rally in Rome, Georgia on Saturday. "Didn't know, never heard of. I know nothing about her. She wrote a book. She said things. And when I denied it, I said, 'It's so crazy. It’s false,' I get sued for defamation. That’s where it starts."