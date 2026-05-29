EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney 'Desperate to Distance Himself From Beatles' as He Launches 20th Solo Album Aged 83

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Liverpool-born songwriter, 83, has unveiled The Boys Of Dungeon Lane, a deeply personal collection recorded over the past five years with American producer Andrew Watt.

Sir Paul McCartney is determined to prove he remains far more than a former Beatle as he launches his 20th solo studio album at the age of 83, with the music legend insisting his latest work should be judged on its own merits rather than through the lens of his most famous band.

The 14-track album sees McCartney reflecting on childhood memories, teenage crushes and life before global fame transformed him into one quarter of The Beatles.

Despite the nostalgic themes running through the record, McCartney has made clear he does not view his songwriting through the prism of either The Beatles or Wings.

Asked whether recent Beatles and Wings reissue projects influence the way he writes music today, McCartney gave an emphatic response.

He said: "No. The thing that pulls it all together is me – it's my brain making music.

"I don't think, 'Wow, oh yeah, let's do this. This is a Beatles idea, or this is a Wings idea'. I don't think like that. It's all current. It's me. This is what I do."

Sources close to the project said the album represents a conscious effort by McCartney to remind listeners that he remains an active and evolving artist rather than simply a custodian of his past.

One insider told us: "Paul has enormous pride in everything he achieved with The Beatles, but he doesn't want every new piece of music to be viewed as some extension of that legacy and is a bit desperate to distance himself from the band when it comes to this project. He is still writing, recording and creating because he loves making music in the present."

The source added: "This album is incredibly personal and reflects his own experiences and memories. It's less about looking back at Beatlemania and more about showing people who Paul McCartney is today."