Priscilla Presley $50Million Nightmare: Elvis' Ex Wants to 'Settle' Legal Fight With Former Business Partners — As Family's Alleged Secrets Are Exposed

"Because of the lawsuit, all of these secrets are spilling out – and Priscilla wants it to stop," a source claimed. "She wants to settle. Elvis is probably rolling over in his grave."

According to a pretrial order from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein, "The Court notes the parties are engaged in good faith settlement discussions."

Priscilla filed her lawsuit against Kruse and Fialko in July 2024, accusing them of elder abuse and financial fraud, alleging the pair stole $1million from her. She accused Kruse of being a "con artist and pathological liar" who allegedly "fraudulently induced" her into signing contracts that gave Kruse and her partners, including Fialko, 80 percent of her income.

However, the chaos was just beginning, as Kruse and Fialko responded and alleged in court documents that Priscilla "ignored the warning signs" just before her daughter, Lisa Marie, died from cardiac arrest in 2023 at the age of 54.