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Home > Exclusives > Priscilla Presley
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Priscilla Presley $50Million Nightmare: Elvis' Ex Wants to 'Settle' Legal Fight With Former Business Partners — As Family's Alleged Secrets Are Exposed

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Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley's legal headache has continued to haunt Elvis' ex.

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May 29 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Priscilla Presley is believed to be doing everything in her power to settle a $50million legal nightmare with her former business partners, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as shocking alleged secrets continue to be exposed in the nasty battle.

Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko have made bombshell allegations in a cross-complaint action against Elvis' ex, in response to the elder abuse lawsuit she previously filed against them.

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'All of These Secrets Are Spilling Out'

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Photo of Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley accused her former business partners of elder abuse, setting off a firestorm.

"Because of the lawsuit, all of these secrets are spilling out – and Priscilla wants it to stop," a source claimed. "She wants to settle. Elvis is probably rolling over in his grave."

According to a pretrial order from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein, "The Court notes the parties are engaged in good faith settlement discussions."

Priscilla filed her lawsuit against Kruse and Fialko in July 2024, accusing them of elder abuse and financial fraud, alleging the pair stole $1million from her. She accused Kruse of being a "con artist and pathological liar" who allegedly "fraudulently induced" her into signing contracts that gave Kruse and her partners, including Fialko, 80 percent of her income.

However, the chaos was just beginning, as Kruse and Fialko responded and alleged in court documents that Priscilla "ignored the warning signs" just before her daughter, Lisa Marie, died from cardiac arrest in 2023 at the age of 54.

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Bombshell Allegations Featuring John Travolta

Photo of Kelly Preston, John Travolta
Source: MEGA

Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko responded and claimed Priscilla's late daughter helped John Travolta and Kelly Preston have a child.

Kruse and Fialko also branded Priscilla a "pit viper willing to prey on her own family," and claimed she is willing to "exploit" anyone to satisfy her "thirst for money."

Priscilla denied the allegations, with her lawyer, Marty Singer, calling the claims "shameful." However, Kruse and Fialko weren't done there, as they then alleged that actor John Travolta's 15-year-old son, Ben, is the biological offspring of Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough.

In another jaw-dropping allegation, Kruse and Fialko claimed Priscilla’s late daughter, Lisa Marie, donated her eggs to help Travolta and his now-deceased wife, Kelly Preston, conceive a child.

Priscilla's legal team slammed the allegations again, raging, "Brigitte and her co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family."

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'Priscilla is Losing Sleep Over This'

Photo of Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley
Source: MEGA

The 81-year-old was also accused of 'ignoring the warning signs' before her daughter Lisa Marie's death.

"These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case," the statement concluded.

However, the new source claims Priscilla just wants to put an end to the legal fight and end the allegations: "She really wants this over with.

"Priscilla is losing sleep over this. There was a lot of stuff that came out that she did not want out."

Another insider claimed Priscilla is feeling sick over what other allegations will be made if the lawsuit does not get settled and goes to trial, with the fear of Travolta testifying looming over her.

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Photo of Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley is said to want to 'settle' to avoid more of a nightmare.

"She’s tired," the source explained. "She wants it to all go away – and she's willing to make a deal with the devil to make it happen."

Despite the possibility of a settlement, Priscilla's team once again shot down the sources, calling the claims "false."

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