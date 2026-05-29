J.D. Vance Warns Crowd of Air Force Graduates Not to Boo Him During Commencement Speech — As Veep Delivers Sharp Quip

The audience gave him a laugh, but there was also an audible, deeper undercurrent of boos mixed into the audio.

However, the internet felt stronger, giving him a resounding thumbs down online, writing their own "boos." In fact, one person online even called the crowd's reaction "mild," pointing out the general dissatisfaction the public has with his leadership – which even Trump has noticed.

Another person said, "I like how he always stops talking after each attempt at a joke, expecting his next sentence to be drowned out by loud laughter, and you rarely hear anything or there’s like 4 people laughing like this clip."