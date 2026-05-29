Which Teams Are Leading the Pack Ahead of the World Cup?

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup now less than a month away, discussions are beginning to take shape about which nations will be contenders. As always with tournament football, some teams are leading the pack, and they’re the ones to keep an eye on this summer in North America.

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Spain

If you check the latest sports betting sites, it's Spain who lead the way as favorites to win the World Cup. While odds are always subject to change, there are several key reasons why Luis de la Fuente’s side is seen as the team to beat. The obvious reason is that he can call on an array of world-class talents, from Rodri and Martin Zubimendi to Pedri and Lamine Yamal. In addition to that, Spain won Euro 2024, defeating England in the final, so they’re recent winners of a major tournament, which will stand them in good stead at the World Cup.

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France

France will be one of Spain's main rivals this summer. They too will head to North America as one of the favorites to go all the way, and again, there are multiple reasons why this is the case. At the last World Cup, Qatar 2022, France made it to the final and were cruelly beaten on penalties by Argentina. This will be extra motivation for Les Bleus to get the job done this time around. Didier Deschamps, who will leave his role as manager after the tournament, can also call on world-class players, especially in attack, with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele set to start.

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England

England gave a fantastic account of themselves at Qatar 2022 when they made it as far as the quarter-finals. They’ve since made another Euros final, and are proving themselves to be one of the leading teams in international football. They enter the 2026 World Cup with a new man in charge, Thomas Tuchel, and as a serial winner at club level, the hope is that the German can get England over the line. With Harry Kane leading the Three Lions’ attack, they will have a chance of beating anyone on their day.

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Brazil

Brazil remains the most successful team in World Cup history, but they’ve failed to lift the trophy since 2002, which is a major disappointment. The talent in Brazil’s squads over the years has never been in doubt, but there’s been a problem bringing it all together to create a team capable of winning the World Cup once again. The same applies in 2026. However, with Carlo Ancelotti now at the helm, the Selecao could finally have found the man to make them winners on the big stage once again.

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Argentina

Argentina are the current world champions and will be going all out to defend what’s theirs. While Lionel Scaloni’s side was tipped to do well in 2022, they weren’t one of the favorites to go all the way. This time around, they’re not being talked up either, but that could work in their favor as the pressure will be off. Scaloni, who has an excellent squad to choose from, will also be able to call on Lionel Messi one final time.

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