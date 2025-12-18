Priscilla Presley Slams 'Outrageous and Unethical' Claims Her Granddaughter Riley Keough is Biological Mother of John Travolta's 15-Year-Old Son Benjamin
Dec. 18 2025, Published 8:54 a.m. ET
Priscilla Presley has hit back at claims her granddaughter Riley Keough is the biological mother of John Travolta's youngest son.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Elvis’s widow branded the allegations "outrageous and unethical" after breaking her silence on the findings from a bombshell $50million breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by Priscilla's former business associates Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko.
Angry Response
The Naked Gun star, 71, has been mentioned in a bitter Presley family courtroom war after a newly-amended lawsuit made sensational — and unproven — claims about the parentage of the Travolta’s teenage son Benjamin, 15, with late wife Kelly Preston.
A statement made by Priscilla's counsel read: "Brigitte and her co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family."
The statement continued: "These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case."
The filing, submitted on Tuesday, December 16, names Priscilla and her son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia as defendants, and includes a series of explosive claims attributed entirely to alleged statements by third parties.
Wild Accusations
The new complaint, which was obtained by Radar, alleges Lisa Marie may be the biological mother of Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu, who is now 26, and son Jett, who died in 2009 at 16.
According to the complaint: "Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, and the father of Harper and Finley Lockwood, approached Plaintiff Kruse, telling her that John Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, had been unable to bear her own children, and Travolta and Presley previously used Lisa Marie’s eggs to get pregnant."
However, it is not explicitly clear from the filing that Lisa Marie’s eggs produced a child.
According to the legal filing, there appears to be little doubt that Riley is the biological mother of Travolta's 15-year-old son, Ben.
Per the filing: "Travolta and Preston approached the Presley family in or around 2010, while in Hawaii. Lockwood claimed that Travolta said he no longer wanted to use Lisa Marie’s eggs because they did not want 'eggs with heroin' on them, and they orchestrated a deal, where Riley Keough gave her eggs to Travolta, so that Kelly could give birth to their son, Ben Travolta.
Travola 'Wanted Riley's Eggs Over Lisa-Marie's'
"Lockwood gave Kruse a picture of Riley with her son, Ben Travolta, at John Travolta’s house in Maine. Lockwood said Riley was given an old Jaguar and paid between $10,000 -$20,000 for the deal."
A handwritten note on hotel stationery was submitted as evidence to back up the claim. On the note were details including "Old Jaguar, 1990's-ish," "$10,000-$20,000," and "Medical bills paid."
There were also references to "CA Fertility Partners" and the name "Ben Travolta."
It's not clear who wrote the note.
As Radar first reported a year ago, allegations that Priscilla has a secret grandchild living in Florida were first disclosed in Kruse's original lawsuit as an attempt to stave off Priscilla's desperate bid to have the lawsuit dismissed based on the claim she has few ties to Florida.
The lawsuit said: "Her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, lived in Florida, in addition to a grandchild (the grandchild of Elvis and Presley), who still resides in Florida as of today."
It did not name the mystery grandchild of Elvis and his wife, Priscilla.
Elvis and Priscilla's sole child was Lisa Marie, who died aged 54 in January 202 from a bowel obstruction linked to weight loss surgery she underwent several years before her shocking passing.
Tony Ortega, an investigative journalist who has chronicled Lisa Marie’s links to the Church of Scientology, first reported the lawsuit in his newsletter.
In response to Kruse's lawsuit, Priscilla filed a complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court in June, alleging the people behind the LLC established in her name "fraudulently coerced" her into "giving them power of attorney, control over her family and personal trusts, and control over her bank accounts over two years."
Priscilla claimed the managers of Priscilla Presley Partners, LLC, including Kruse, worked with others to misappropriate more than $1million of her funds.