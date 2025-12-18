Priscilla Presley Slams 'Outrageous and Unethical' Claims Her Granddaughter Riley Keough is Biological Mother of John Travolta's 15-Year-Old Son Benjamin

The new complaint, which was obtained by Radar, alleges Lisa Marie may be the biological mother of Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu, who is now 26, and son Jett, who died in 2009 at 16.

According to the complaint: "Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, and the father of Harper and Finley Lockwood, approached Plaintiff Kruse, telling her that John Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, had been unable to bear her own children, and Travolta and Presley previously used Lisa Marie’s eggs to get pregnant."

However, it is not explicitly clear from the filing that Lisa Marie’s eggs produced a child.

According to the legal filing, there appears to be little doubt that Riley is the biological mother of Travolta's 15-year-old son, Ben.

Per the filing: "Travolta and Preston approached the Presley family in or around 2010, while in Hawaii. Lockwood claimed that Travolta said he no longer wanted to use Lisa Marie’s eggs because they did not want 'eggs with heroin' on them, and they orchestrated a deal, where Riley Keough gave her eggs to Travolta, so that Kelly could give birth to their son, Ben Travolta.