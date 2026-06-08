'Deep-Plane' Facelift, Neck Lift, Facial Fat Grafting, Collagen and More: Inside 82-Year-Old Patti LaBelle's Dramatic Plastic Surgery Makeover — That Left One Plastic Surgeon Celebrating 'an Extraordinary Degree of Facial Preservation'
June 8 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Patti LaBelle left fans doing a double-take during a recent podcast appearance, looking decades younger than her 82 years, as a top Beverly Hills plastic surgeon exclusively tells RadarOnline.com the music icon's remarkably youthful appearance is the result of expertly executed cosmetic procedures that have preserved her natural beauty.
Triple-board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovesepian pointed to the iconic singer's "extraordinary degree of facial preservation," noting that she still looks like herself despite likely nips and tucks that have stopped Father Time in his tracks.
Patti Labelle's Face Has 'Structural Support' That Usually 'Diminishes With Age'
"What immediately captures my attention is not simply the absence of wrinkles. Rather, it is the preservation of overall facial architecture," Dr. Hovesepian remarks about Labelle's recent appearance on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast.
He noted that by the time someone is in their eighties, they already have the aging effects of "jowling, neck laxity, flattening of the cheeks, deepened folds, skeletal prominence, and generalized facial deflation."
"Yet Patti LaBelle appears to have preserved much of the structural support that ordinarily diminishes with age," the aesthetic pro marveled.
A Face Like Patti LaBelle's Comes From 'Decades of Investment in Preservation'
The doc explained that "extraordinary aging rarely results from one procedure. It is usually the product of decades of investment in preservation."
In LaBelle's case, Dr. Hovsepian says potential procedures over the years that have kept the New Attitude songstress looking so incredible likely include a deep-plane facelift, neck lift, facial fat grafting, malar volume restoration, skin resurfacing, collagen stimulation treatments, regenerative therapies, exosome-based treatments, and most importantly, "long-term physician-directed maintenance."
"When facial support, skin quality, neck contour, and volume preservation all remain present into the eighth decade of life, we are typically looking at the cumulative effects of sophisticated long-term maintenance rather than a single treatment," he explained.
"Her appearance appears consistent with a combination of facial rejuvenation strategies that may include surgical lifting procedures, volume restoration techniques, advanced skin treatments, regenerative therapies, and meticulous long-term aesthetic maintenance," Dr. Hovsepian shared about LaBelle's incredible overall aesthetic.
"Ultimately, the most impressive aspect of her appearance is not that she looks younger. It is that she continues to look vibrant, recognizable, healthy, and unmistakably like Patti LaBelle."
Patti LaBelle Confessed to Getting a Nose Job
As of 2014, The Right Kind of Lover singer said she had only one plastic surgery procedure done on her face, and that was a nose job in the early 1980s.
"I would tell my younger self not to have problems with the way I looked…not to worry about that nose. I had a bigger nose, so I had a nose job – that’s the only surgery I’ve ever had on my face or my body, she told Access Hollywood at the time.
However, LaBelle regretted the rhinoplasty procedure.
"I was beating up myself for the way my nose looked, and my nose was fine before I changed it…I would have said, 'Patti, back in the day, you shouldn’t have touched your nose. Be yourself,'" she added.