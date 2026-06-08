'Deep-Plane' Facelift, Neck Lift, Facial Fat Grafting, Collagen and More: Inside 82-Year-Old Patti LaBelle's Dramatic Plastic Surgery Makeover — That Left One Plastic Surgeon Celebrating 'an Extraordinary Degree of Facial Preservation'

"What immediately captures my attention is not simply the absence of wrinkles. Rather, it is the preservation of overall facial architecture," Dr. Hovesepian remarks about Labelle's recent appearance on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast.

He noted that by the time someone is in their eighties, they already have the aging effects of "jowling, neck laxity, flattening of the cheeks, deepened folds, skeletal prominence, and generalized facial deflation."

"Yet Patti LaBelle appears to have preserved much of the structural support that ordinarily diminishes with age," the aesthetic pro marveled.