EXCLUSIVE: Anderson Cooper Cashes in With Pal Andy Cohen — Newsman Set to Trouser Fortune With Live Tour Show

Tom Cruise is living up to his Top Gun image by splashing a fortune choppering his new female “best pal” around Britain – after he “fell in love” with the way she's overcome her disability.

It's all over all right. On May 14, just one day before news broke that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are allegedly headed toward a divorce, the singer was spotted house-hunting on her own in Beverly Hills, RadarOnline.com revealed.

"Honestly, Anderson now makes more joking around with Andy than he did delivering serious news reports on 60 Minutes," one insider said, adding that audiences love seeing "the funny, sarcastic, slightly naughty version of him."

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A source claimed Cooper now earns more from appearances with Cohen than he did on '60 Minutes.'

According to insiders, the Anderson Cooper 360 host's AC2 side hustle with Bravo bigwig Cohen, 58, is generating huge profits through sold-out theaters, VIP packages, sponsorships and merchandise.

Newsman Anderson Cooper , 59, walked away from 60 Minutes and his reported $2million-a-year CBS paycheck – but he's not losing sleep over money because he still has his profitable CNN gig and his wildly successful live tour with best friend Andy Cohen , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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