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Home > Exclusives > Anderson Cooper
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EXCLUSIVE: Anderson Cooper Cashes in With Pal Andy Cohen — Newsman Set to Trouser Fortune With Live Tour Show

anderson cooper andy cohen fortune making live tour
Source: MEGA

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are poised to earn big from their successful live tour venture.

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June 10 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Newsman Anderson Cooper, 59, walked away from 60 Minutes and his reported $2million-a-year CBS paycheck – but he's not losing sleep over money because he still has his profitable CNN gig and his wildly successful live tour with best friend Andy Cohen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Cooper and Cohen's Live Shows Are Raking In Millions

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Insiders said Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's AC2 tour generates revenue through sold-out shows, VIP packages and merchandise.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Insiders said Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's AC2 tour generates revenue through sold-out shows, VIP packages and merchandise.

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According to insiders, the Anderson Cooper 360 host's AC2 side hustle with Bravo bigwig Cohen, 58, is generating huge profits through sold-out theaters, VIP packages, sponsorships and merchandise.

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Fans Prefer Anderson's Funny Side Over Straight-Laced News Persona

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A source claimed Cooper now earns more from appearances with Cohen than he did on '60 Minutes.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

A source claimed Cooper now earns more from appearances with Cohen than he did on '60 Minutes.'

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"Honestly, Anderson now makes more joking around with Andy than he did delivering serious news reports on 60 Minutes," one insider said, adding that audiences love seeing "the funny, sarcastic, slightly naughty version of him."

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