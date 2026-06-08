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Home > Celebrity > Idris Elba

James Bond Audiences 'Won't Go for Black 007': Idris Elba Rules Himself Out of Playing Super Spy and Pleads with Bosses 'Don't Go Woke'

picture of Idris Elba
Source: MEGA

Idris Elba has ruled himself out of playing James Bond and says audiences 'will never go for a black 007.'

June 8 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

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Idris Elba has ruled himself out of ever playing James Bond and believes audiences "won't go for a black male lead, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The British actor, 53, claims he was never up for the iconic role, despite years of rumors, aided by former 007 Daniel Craig suggesting a black Bond could happen.

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'It's Not A Realistic Thing'

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picture of Idris Elba
Source: MEGA

The British actor claims he has never come close to playing the super spy.

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Elba said, "I've always felt that it's not a realistic thing. James Bond was written as he was written for a reason. But I was complimented by it."

The Wire star then noted he doesn't believe that every character needs to be revitalized for a new generation.

He explained to British GQ: "I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don't go for that. Bond is big all over the world. And (audiences) won't (all) go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond."

Elba continued, "That's not what they like in their culture. Period. Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let's not try to make it woke.

"I think you've got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don't try and answer the world's taste. Just be Bond."

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Bond Boss Said 007 'Could Be Any Color'

picture of Daniel Craig
Source: MEGA

Both ex-007 Daniel Craig and series producer Barbara Broccoli said Bond doesn't have to be white.

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The Hijack star's comments come after Amazon MGM Studios confirmed in May that "the search for the next James Bond is underway."

Denis Villeneuve has been tapped as the director of the next Bond film, but no star has been cast. Craig, the most recent Bond, retired from the role with 2021's No Time to Die.

In 2020, longtime Bond series producer Barbara Broccoli told Variety that going forward, the character must remain male, but he "can be of any color," though Amazon has since taken control of the franchise following a 2025 agreement with Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Before Craig, Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, George Lazenby, and Sean Connery also played the role of the famed super spy.

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Star Wars Actor Plays Down Idea Of Black Bond

picture of John Boyega
Source: Mega

John Boyega said it would be 'very surprising' to see a black 007.

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Similar to Elba, Star Wars actor John Boyega suggested in 2022 that he won't play Bond because he is Black.

"When you're Black, I don't know how that goes," he said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, adding that it would be "very surprising" to him if the next Bond is a Black man.

Radar recently reported how an unlikely name has been thrown into the mix alongside rumored candidates, including Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson, and Jacob Elordi, to play the legendary spy.

Vikings: Valhalla star Leo Suter is the man in question, and he's already hinted that conversations with Bond bosses have taken place.

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Leo Suter
Source: MEGA,amazon MGM

British actor Leo Suter has become a surprise contender to play James Bond.

Speaking to the Times in January, the 32-year-old Brit said: "I think it might be somewhere in there, yeah, and I wouldn't say no," adding, "Watch this space."

The Netflix star's growing odds for 007 come amid major momentum behind the Amazon reboot, with Dune and Blade Runner 2049 director Villeneuve now attached to helm the next chapter, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been brought in to write the screenplay.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, industry speculation continues to point towards a fresh origin-style take on Bond, potentially following a younger version of the character at the start of his career.

That approach would mirror the direction of the new video game 007 First Light, which also reimagines Bond in his early MI6 days.

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