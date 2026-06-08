James Bond Audiences 'Won't Go for Black 007': Idris Elba Rules Himself Out of Playing Super Spy and Pleads with Bosses 'Don't Go Woke'

Elba said, "I've always felt that it's not a realistic thing. James Bond was written as he was written for a reason. But I was complimented by it."

The Wire star then noted he doesn't believe that every character needs to be revitalized for a new generation.

He explained to British GQ: "I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don't go for that. Bond is big all over the world. And (audiences) won't (all) go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond."

Elba continued, "That's not what they like in their culture. Period. Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let's not try to make it woke.

"I think you've got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don't try and answer the world's taste. Just be Bond."