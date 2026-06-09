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Home > News > The Godfather

'The Godfather Part III' Star Dead at 65 After His 'Heart Suddenly Stopped' — Wife Reveals Actor's Heartbreaking Final Days on Life Support Following Collapse

image of Anthony Guidera
Source: @mergewithyourbreath.ronvesci/Instagram

Anthony Guidera has died at the age of 65 following a mysterious medical emergency.

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June 9 2026, Published 9:55 a.m. ET

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Actor Anthony Guidera has died at the age of 65 after suffering a sudden medical emergency that left him on life support for weeks, according to his wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The veteran character actor, best known for his appearances in The Godfather Part III and Species, passed away on Saturday after being taken off life support and brought home for a natural death.

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Sudden Collapse

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image of The actor's wife said his heart suddenly stopped after he collapsed at their Southern California home.
Source: @mergewithyourbreath.ronvesci/Instagram

The actor's wife said his heart suddenly stopped after he collapsed at their Southern California home.

Anthony's wife, Valarie Guidera, revealed the actor collapsed inside the living room of their Southern California home on May 11, per TMZ.

According to her account, Anthony's heart unexpectedly stopped beating, prompting an emergency rush to a nearby hospital.

Medical teams were able to stabilize him, but he never recovered enough to leave intensive care.

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Weeks on Life Support

image of Guidera spent nearly three weeks on life support before being brought home for a natural death.
Source: Paramount

Guidera spent nearly three weeks on life support before being brought home for a natural death.

Following the medical crisis, Anthony remained on life support for nearly three weeks as doctors monitored his condition and searched for answers.

Valarie said physicians were unable to determine what caused the actor's heart to stop, leaving the family without an explanation for the devastating health emergency.

After weeks without improvement, doctors followed Anthony's previously stated wishes regarding end-of-life care. Life support was withdrawn, allowing him to return home surrounded by loved ones.

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Honoring His Final Wishes

image of Doctors were reportedly unable to determine what caused the actor's heart to stop beating.
Source: MGM

Doctors were reportedly unable to determine what caused the actor's heart to stop beating.

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Rather than continue aggressive medical intervention, Anthony's family chose to honor his advance directive, which specified he did not wish to remain on prolonged life support.

The actor spent his final days at home before passing away peacefully on Saturday, according to his wife.

His official cause of death has not yet been determined.

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Remembered On and Off Screen

Anthony launched his film career in 1990 when he landed the role of a bodyguard named Anthony in The Godfather Part III, the final chapter of the legendary crime saga directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Though his screen time was limited, the appearance helped establish him in Hollywood and led to additional roles, including a part in the 1995 science-fiction thriller Species.

Following news of his death, one longtime friend recalled meeting Guidera after moving to Paris in 1986, describing the future actor as an immediate mentor figure.

"I remember he took me aside one day and said this business can eat you alive if you let it. DON'T LET IT!! Be Your Authentic Self," the friend wrote, crediting Guidera with helping him gain the confidence to pursue a successful modeling career.

The tribute also highlighted Guidera's spiritual side, with the mourner describing him as "a Master Like Figure to me" who "spoke with Wisdom from an Ethereal Space."

Reflecting on their decades-long friendship, the pal revealed the two remained in touch through inspirational messages and occasional reunions, including a visit to Guidera's home in Palos Verdes with wife Valarie.

"My last experience with him was in August of 2025, where he performed a Beautiful Sacred Healing on my Wife and I," the friend wrote, adding: "His Connection with the Divine Spirit Is Tacitly Felt."

The emotional tribute concluded: "You Truly Shifted my Life from the First Moment I laid eyes on You. Thank You from the Depths of My Beingness!! I Love You."

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