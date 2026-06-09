'The Godfather Part III' Star Dead at 65 After His 'Heart Suddenly Stopped' — Wife Reveals Actor's Heartbreaking Final Days on Life Support Following Collapse

Anthony launched his film career in 1990 when he landed the role of a bodyguard named Anthony in The Godfather Part III, the final chapter of the legendary crime saga directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Though his screen time was limited, the appearance helped establish him in Hollywood and led to additional roles, including a part in the 1995 science-fiction thriller Species.

Following news of his death, one longtime friend recalled meeting Guidera after moving to Paris in 1986, describing the future actor as an immediate mentor figure.

"I remember he took me aside one day and said this business can eat you alive if you let it. DON'T LET IT!! Be Your Authentic Self," the friend wrote, crediting Guidera with helping him gain the confidence to pursue a successful modeling career.

The tribute also highlighted Guidera's spiritual side, with the mourner describing him as "a Master Like Figure to me" who "spoke with Wisdom from an Ethereal Space."

Reflecting on their decades-long friendship, the pal revealed the two remained in touch through inspirational messages and occasional reunions, including a visit to Guidera's home in Palos Verdes with wife Valarie.

"My last experience with him was in August of 2025, where he performed a Beautiful Sacred Healing on my Wife and I," the friend wrote, adding: "His Connection with the Divine Spirit Is Tacitly Felt."

The emotional tribute concluded: "You Truly Shifted my Life from the First Moment I laid eyes on You. Thank You from the Depths of My Beingness!! I Love You."