Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Breakup Shock: Couple Secretly Split 'Several Months' Ago — 'They Are Still Friends'
June 8 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have decided to go their separate ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The now exes were first linked in 2023 after meeting on the set of Wicked, but now it appears their time as a couple is over and done with.
'They Gave Lots of Time and Careful Consideration'
"It's amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways," an insider told People. "They are still friends and very supportive of one another. They have been quietly broken up for several months.”
According to the source, the Oscar-nominated actress, 32, is "doing great," and has been focused on her Eternal Sunshine tour, which just kicked off over the weekend.
The shock news comes months after Radar reported there were plenty of rumors the pair had called it quits, as they had not been seen in public in quite some time.
At the time, a source claimed the duo's mysterious retreat from the public eye had been an intentional choice ahead of the release of the sequel Wicked: For Good.
Was a Split in the Cards?
"They've both purposely cleared their schedules until Wicked: For Good is released in November," the insider explained. They're exhausted from shooting and from all the promotional work Ariana has had to do for Wicked."
However, another source had claimed the two had "been on and off for most of this year," before noting the Broadway actor's absence from Grande's side at the MTV VMA Awards, where the singer took home three awards.
"He chose not to attend the MTV VMAs with her because they'd had an argument just days before. But they made up soon after. They've both been running hot and cold with each other," the tipster claimed at the time, and added, "What they have going is more than a little toxic, but they're keeping it together for now... The relationship is unhealthy for both."
The relationship received backlash from the get-go, as Grande had recently split from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, 30, while Slater, 34, was said to still have been married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son.
Ethan Slater's Ex Speaks Out
Grande was quickly labeled a "home-wrecker," as Slater's ex would soon address the impact of her split.
"I really never thought I would get divorced," she noted for The Cut. "Especially not just after giving birth to my first child and especially not in the shadow of my husband’s new relationship with a celebrity."
While Jay, a clinical psychologist, did not confirm when and how her marriage to Slater had ended, she said, "Consumed by the magic and mundanity of new motherhood, I didn’t understand the growing distance between us."
She added, "As for me, days with my son are sunny. Days when I can’t escape the promotion of a movie associated with the saddest days of my life are darker."
Grande would eventually defend the harsh accusations about her being a "home-wrecker," and raged, "The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of [our relationship]."
She told Variety Fair, "There couldn't be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him. "No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about..."
The we can't be friends hitmaker added, "There is no one on this earth with a better heart. And that is something that no bulls-it tabloid can rewrite in real life..."