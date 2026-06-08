Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Breakup Shock: Couple Secretly Split 'Several Months' Ago — 'They Are Still Friends'

"They've both purposely cleared their schedules until Wicked: For Good is released in November," the insider explained. They're exhausted from shooting and from all the promotional work Ariana has had to do for Wicked."

However, another source had claimed the two had "been on and off for most of this year," before noting the Broadway actor's absence from Grande's side at the MTV VMA Awards, where the singer took home three awards.

"He chose not to attend the MTV VMAs with her because they'd had an argument just days before. But they made up soon after. They've both been running hot and cold with each other," the tipster claimed at the time, and added, "What they have going is more than a little toxic, but they're keeping it together for now... The relationship is unhealthy for both."

The relationship received backlash from the get-go, as Grande had recently split from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, 30, while Slater, 34, was said to still have been married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son.