EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande's Wicked Ways! How Singer is Casting Evil Spells Behind the Scenes in Hollywood
March 30 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Ponytailed pop princess Ariana Grande has gotten roasted for alleged diva behavior – and the songbird isn't helping her rotten rep by surrounding herself with yes people, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to an insider, 32-year-old Grande "has accumulated a lot of leverage in Hollywood" as her acclaimed performances in 2024's Wicked and 2025's Wicked: For Good have cemented her as a "top-tier movie star who can actually put butts in seats."
Ariana Grande’s Diva Behavior Exposed
"You've got studio executives who are almost three times Grande's age who are absolutely terrified of her, not to mention her millions of social media followers," the insider said. "She lives in a world where she is never going to be challenged about anything, and that can be dangerous."
In October 2024, Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson blasted Grande as a brat for asking her to take photos with a group of 20 guests the Thank U, Next singer had brought to the horror icon's show – yet refusing to snap a shot with Elvira herself.
Grande later apologized, placing blame on an anxiety attack, and claims to not remember the interaction.
Over a decade ago, she was slammed for seeming to lick multiple doughnuts on top of a counter at a California shop in a shocking video and griping, "I hate America" – and a store employee recalled Grande was "really rude."
Grande Thrives Despite Scandal Past
Despite public furor over the clip, Grande's career has since skyrocketed, and the petite performer's personal life has also garnered major attention. Following a whirlwind romance with Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson, she was briefly married to realtor Dalton Gomez.
Shortly after her marriage hit the rocks in 2023, she and Wicked costar Ethan Slater – who had left now ex-wife and baby mama Lilly Jay – went public with their romance.
Ariana Warned: Power Isn’t Everything
The insider said: "Ariana needs to remember that people are judging her at every turn, and it's better to be likable than to be all-powerful. She has shown that she has impeccable instincts around her movie choices, but now that she's a star, she has to be careful about making enemies or pissing people off. It's not how much power you have that's important – it's how you use it."