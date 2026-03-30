EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande's Wicked Ways! How Singer is Casting Evil Spells Behind the Scenes in Hollywood

"You've got studio executives who are almost three times Grande's age who are absolutely terrified of her, not to mention her millions of social media followers," the insider said. "She lives in a world where she is never going to be challenged about anything, and that can be dangerous."

In October 2024, Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson blasted Grande as a brat for asking her to take photos with a group of 20 guests the Thank U, Next singer had brought to the horror icon's show – yet refusing to snap a shot with Elvira herself.

Grande later apologized, placing blame on an anxiety attack, and claims to not remember the interaction.

Over a decade ago, she was slammed for seeming to lick multiple doughnuts on top of a counter at a California shop in a shocking video and griping, "I hate America" – and a store employee recalled Grande was "really rude."