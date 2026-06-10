Billy Ray Cyrus' Horrifying Death Scare: Country Star Warned to Get 'Affairs in Order' During Near-Fatal Hospitalization

He admitted recovery wasn't easy, especially as his voice was impeded. Cyrus considered giving up, but was motivated by his family and loved ones to rehabilitate.

Noah Cyrus, he said, specifically helped him in a special way.

"Noah's got that one song, Don't Put It All on Me, that honestly saved my life," he explained.

The lyrics say, "Some days, we might fall apart / But we're never broken."

Those words inspired him to push forward, working on his vocal strength. Plus, his grandson Bear, Braison Cyrus' son, also impacted him greatly.

He explained, "In this very broken moment of my life, my little grandson Bear looked at me and said, ‘Try again.' And up until that moment, he had never spoken to me at all. I wasn't even sure if he knew my name. In that moment I thought, ‘He's telling you something.' Is it about love? Music? Somehow, I got to try again at both. So I'm learning to try again."

In the end, Cyrus admitted he was singing again and doing so every day.