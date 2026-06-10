Billy Ray Cyrus' Horrifying Death Scare: Country Star Warned to Get 'Affairs in Order' During Near-Fatal Hospitalization
June 10 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Billy Ray Cyrus confessed to experiencing a health scare in 2024.
The 64-year-old country veteran described his "worst nightmare" when he was hospitalized for near-fatal sepsis, which resulted in vocal paralysis, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Billy Ray Cyrus Credits 'Miracle' for His Recovery
Cyrus explained even the hospital itself drudged up memories of his mother, who had died there two years prior on "the very floor" he was kept on.
He told People his body was "swollen," and his fears of death prompted him to get his "affairs in order."
The medical team around him was stunned when he made a recovery, but Cyrus felt his "prayers" were "answered." He called his survival a "miracle."
Cyrus Raves Over Family's Support
He admitted recovery wasn't easy, especially as his voice was impeded. Cyrus considered giving up, but was motivated by his family and loved ones to rehabilitate.
Noah Cyrus, he said, specifically helped him in a special way.
"Noah's got that one song, Don't Put It All on Me, that honestly saved my life," he explained.
The lyrics say, "Some days, we might fall apart / But we're never broken."
Those words inspired him to push forward, working on his vocal strength. Plus, his grandson Bear, Braison Cyrus' son, also impacted him greatly.
He explained, "In this very broken moment of my life, my little grandson Bear looked at me and said, ‘Try again.' And up until that moment, he had never spoken to me at all. I wasn't even sure if he knew my name. In that moment I thought, ‘He's telling you something.' Is it about love? Music? Somehow, I got to try again at both. So I'm learning to try again."
In the end, Cyrus admitted he was singing again and doing so every day.
Cyrus Family Fractured in 2022
While Cyrus' family has been a source of support, they haven't always been so tight-knit.
In 2022, the family became divided after Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from the Achy Breaky Heart singer. In a joint statement, they said, "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths.
"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."
Trace Cyrus Worries for Father in Heartbreaking Letter
In 2023, Tish remarried to Dominic Purcell. However, only a handful of her children were present, sparking questions of a potential rift within the family. Her son Trace and her daughters Brandi and Miley Cyrus attended, especially as it went down in the Hannah Montana star's backyard.
In what appeared to be an act of shade, Noah shared a photo to her Instagram story, wearing a Billy Ray T-shirt while at a café with Braison on the same day as the wedding.
In 2025, Trace also penned an open letter to Billy Ray sharing his own concerns. He wrote, "It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away."
As for Miley, she appeared to toe the line in the family drama for awhile. Her father made an appearance on the Hannah Montana anniversary special.