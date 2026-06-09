Commander in Carbs: Trump Munches on Pizza and Fries at NBA Finals — Despite Mounting Health Fears Before 80th Birthday

President Donald Trump 's is under the magnifying glass, but he's not letting that stop him from indulging on fast food.

Trump feasted away on goodies at the Knicks finals game.

Trump feasted away on the goodies while the peering eyes of the public were all locked on him. After all, his attendance at the Madison Square Garden game created quite the ruckus for New Yorkers.

The liberal-leaning city already possesses quite the disdain for Trump, who only won about 24 percent of the vote among the residents on the 2024 election night. As such, they weren't afraid to mock his eating habits online.

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, called him "piggy," a potential reference to Trump's own dig at a female reporter.

Another person said, "Yessss, clog those arteries just a little bit more."

A third added, "He chews with his mouth open like a baby cow. What a godd--n slob."