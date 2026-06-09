Commander in Carbs: Trump Munches on Pizza and Fries at NBA Finals — Despite Mounting Health Fears Before 80th Birthday
June 9 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's is under the magnifying glass, but he's not letting that stop him from indulging on fast food.
During his controversial attendance of the Knicks game in New York City, Trump was spotted in a luxury suite with his 19-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump. From behind plexiglass, he was recorded munching on fries, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Plus, the president was spotted scarfing down a slice of pizza, folded in half New York style.
President Donald Trump Mocked for Arena Food
Trump feasted away on the goodies while the peering eyes of the public were all locked on him. After all, his attendance at the Madison Square Garden game created quite the ruckus for New Yorkers.
The liberal-leaning city already possesses quite the disdain for Trump, who only won about 24 percent of the vote among the residents on the 2024 election night. As such, they weren't afraid to mock his eating habits online.
One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, called him "piggy," a potential reference to Trump's own dig at a female reporter.
Another person said, "Yessss, clog those arteries just a little bit more."
A third added, "He chews with his mouth open like a baby cow. What a godd--n slob."
Trump Faces Health Fears
Trump's food choices are largely controversial due to rumors of his health seemingly dwindling.
In July 2025, Trump was diagnosed with chronic vein condition, according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
According to the Mayo Clinic, "Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) happens when you have increased pressure in your leg veins over a long period of time. Signs of this can show up on the skin surface. You may notice varicose veins, swelling and changes in your skin, starting with dark spots or itchy, scaly skin above the ankle, and potentially progressing to hardened, discolored skin and skin wounds (ulcers)."
Additionally, Trump is frequently seen allegedly nodding off on camera and at events. As a result, many wondered about his mental fortitude.
Even after his appearance at MSG, health concerns continued. He was spotted allegedly struggling to walk in a straight line.
NYPD Closes Down Portions of Manhattan for Trump's Security
His decision to attend the NBA Finals sparked immediate backlash as it came with increased security at the arena. Not only were security checks heightened and bags banned, but the surrounding area was put in total lockdown.
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced ahead of Monday's game that the perimeter from West 30th to West 35th streets between Sixth and Eighth avenues would be shut down from 4 p.m. EST onward throughout the game.
Only Penn Station travelers with proof of ticket, people working or doing business in the area, and individuals with credentials or people with “some other authorized reason to be there” were allowed entrance.
Tisch said, “It is an extraordinary moment for the Knicks and for fans across the five boroughs. A chance to celebrate this team, and this run, with the energy only New York can bring. But tonight will also bring a major presidential visit to Madison Square Garden. There will unfortunately be no watch party outside of Madison Square Garden.”
The shut down's blame was largely put on Trump.
Trump Seemingly Falls Asleep at Game
Anger surrounding the shut down only amplified when Knicks fans felt the president wasn't appreciating the game enough. He appeared to shut his eyes at one point, leaving fans wondering if he was snoozing.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents portions of New York City, criticized Trump for his lack of enthusiasm. She wrote on X, "WAKE TF UP."
His presence at MSG was not welcomed warmly by those inside, either. When Trump was shown on the jumbotron, he was met with a deafening round of boos.
When asked later about his reception, Trump remained optimistic. He said, "I thought it was amazing. I thought it was very good, I think it was mostly cheers. It was loud and very enthusiastic."