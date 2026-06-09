Donald Trump Appears to Doze Off Again During NBA Finals Appearance After Being Booed by Madison Square Garden Crowd
June 9 2026, Updated 7:41 a.m. ET
Donald Trump appeared to doze off once again while attending Game 3 of the NBA finals at Madison Square Garden.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 79, had earlier been booed by spectators after his face was displayed on big screens at the venue during the national anthem.
'Dozy Don' Caught 'Napping' Again
But the takeaway image from the night, which saw the New York Knicks defeated by San Antonio Spurs, was Trump slumped in his chair seemingly taking a nap while sat in a private box and the footage has since gone viral.
He watched from Knicks owner James Dolan's suite, along with granddaughter Kai, personal adviser Boris Epshteyn and Cabinet secretaries Lee Zeldin, Sean Duffy and Doug Burgum.
He sat next to Dolan for the first quarter and spent part of the second talking to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Republican gubernatorial hopeful Bruce Blakeman.
Speaking after the game, Trump was asked about the reception he received from Knicks' fans as he prepared to board Air Force One on his way back to Washington.
'It Was Loud And Very Enthusiastic'
He said: "I thought it was amazing.
"I thought it was very good, I think it was mostly cheers.
"It was loud and very enthusiastic."
The presence of Trump, the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game, saw enhanced security measures around Madison Square Garden.
As Trump's motorcade traveled through Manhattan, en route to the Garden, protesters held up signs that read "Nobody wants you here", "Trump must go" and "Impeach. Convict. Remove."
'Why Does Donald Trump Always Have To Ruin A Good Thing'
Even before the game, news of Trump’s planned appearance drew criticizm from some Knicks fans frustrated local game-watch parties near the venue were canceled due to security restrictions.
Among those criticizing Trump’s visit was Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who argued his presence distracted from the city’s celebration of the Knicks’ success.
He said: "Why does Donald Trump always have to ruin a good thing.
"The Knicks haven’t been in the NBA Finals for 27 years, the city is trying to celebrate this, we’ve embraced this team, and this guy has to inject himself."
Stephen A. Smith also launched a furious rant at Trump attending the fixture before the President even took his seat courtside.
He made his feelings clear during an explosive segment on First Take.
Smith said: "This president has no business showing up in New York City. I am dead serious.
"It is selfish. It is narcissistic. It is ridiculous that he is coming to this game."
Smith insisted his opinion was not based on Trump's political views but instead the attention and disruption surrounding his appearance.
He added: "I don’t want him there. It has nothing to do with politics, policy, or anything like that.
"It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that’s going to exist at Madison Square Garden."