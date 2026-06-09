Donald Trump Appears to Doze Off Again During NBA Finals Appearance After Being Booed by Madison Square Garden Crowd

But the takeaway image from the night, which saw the New York Knicks defeated by San Antonio Spurs, was Trump slumped in his chair seemingly taking a nap while sat in a private box and the footage has since gone viral.

He watched from Knicks owner James Dolan's suite, along with granddaughter Kai, personal adviser Boris Epshteyn and Cabinet secretaries Lee Zeldin, Sean Duffy and Doug Burgum.

He sat next to Dolan for the first quarter and spent part of the second talking to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Republican gubernatorial hopeful Bruce Blakeman.

Speaking after the game, Trump was asked about the reception he received from Knicks' fans as he prepared to board Air Force One on his way back to Washington.