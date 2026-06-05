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Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Love in the Big Apple: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Set to Marry at Major NYC Venue' — As Couple Faces Wedding Drama Over Controversial Invitation Request

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may land in the Big Apple for their upcoming wedding.

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June 5 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored wedding venue may have finally been narrowed down, with insiders pointing to a prime stretch of Manhattan capable of accommodating the superstar couple's sprawling list of celebrity friends, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While reports have already claimed the lovebirds plan to tie the knot in New York City on July 3, TMZ reported on June 4 that a source with direct knowledge said the highly anticipated ceremony will take place in Midtown Manhattan, fueling speculation the pair could exchange vows at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

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Taylor Swift Is No Stranger to Madison Square Garden

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Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Swift is seen here performing her first Madison Square Garden show in 2009.

The Garden definitely holds a special place in Swift's heart, as she's sold out the venue five times in her career before graduating to massive stadium tours. She famously sold out MSG for the first time in 2009 in just sixty seconds after tickets went on sale.

However, other venues in the middle of Manhattan are far more elegant for the most memorable day of the Lover singer and the NFL superstar's lives.

Other options include Central Park, although the couple reportedly wanted to hold an indoor ceremony to ensure maximum privacy and security for the year's most hotly anticipated celebrity wedding.

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Incredible Wedding Options in Midtown Manhattan

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Swift and Kelce have been spending plenty of time in New York City ahead of their highly anticipated wedding.

Several iconic Midtown landmarks are quickly emerging as frontrunners. Among the locations generating the most buzz are Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, and the New York Public Library.

The latter was just featured in a Vogue profile about the best New York City weddings. Not only is the Library one of NYC's most recognizable landmarks with stunning architecture, but it can also accommodate up to 750 guests.

Many of Swift's fans might recognize the venue as the site where S-x and the City's Carrie Bradshaw were supposed to marry Mr. Big in the iconic TV show's first movie, though he got cold feet and bailed.

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Taylor Swift's Rhode Island Mansion Seemingly Ruled Out As Wedding Venue

Photo of Taylor Swift Rhode Island House
Source: MEGA

There had been plenty of speculation the couple might marry at Swift's spacious Rhode Island property.

One location that sparked speculation about the wedding previously has been seemingly ruled out.

Many fans thought Swift might choose to tie the knot at her beloved $17million waterfront mansion in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

While the vacation home has been the site of several "Taymerica" Fourth of July celebrations, including the Cruel Summer singer's A-list posse, Rhode Island's Democratic Senator Shelton Whitehouse seemingly shut down the prospect.

“I don't know about that, I think that she gave Rhode Island a pass," Whitehouse told TMZ on June 2, adding, "But I hope so, I’d love to have her in Rhode Island."

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Power Couple Upsetting Some Invitees With Strict Guest List Policy

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Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, after two years of dating.

The superstar couple reportedly sparked grumbling among some invitees after enforcing a strict guest list policy that denied certain attendees the option to bring a date.

"My invite did not allow me to bring a plus-one. I mean, what am I supposed to do? Go alone? That is so awkward. I don't think I am going to attend because I don't want to go by myself, and I am not sure I will know too many people there," one invitee sneered to the Daily Mail.

The seemingly non-celebrity guest further scoffed about two of Swift's famous pals, "I mean, sorry, I am not friends with Gigi and Bella Hadid!"

"I know Selena Gomez is bringing her husband, Benny Blanco, so she has a plus one, but I am not allowed to have a plus one because I am a single woman. I get it, the venue can probably allow for only so many people, but it's not the best feeling," the insider added. "It's the wedding of the year, but I may sit this one out because I am shy."

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