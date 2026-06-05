Love in the Big Apple: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Set to Marry at Major NYC Venue' — As Couple Faces Wedding Drama Over Controversial Invitation Request

The superstar couple reportedly sparked grumbling among some invitees after enforcing a strict guest list policy that denied certain attendees the option to bring a date.

"My invite did not allow me to bring a plus-one. I mean, what am I supposed to do? Go alone? That is so awkward. I don't think I am going to attend because I don't want to go by myself, and I am not sure I will know too many people there," one invitee sneered to the Daily Mail.

The seemingly non-celebrity guest further scoffed about two of Swift's famous pals, "I mean, sorry, I am not friends with Gigi and Bella Hadid!"

"I know Selena Gomez is bringing her husband, Benny Blanco, so she has a plus one, but I am not allowed to have a plus one because I am a single woman. I get it, the venue can probably allow for only so many people, but it's not the best feeling," the insider added. "It's the wedding of the year, but I may sit this one out because I am shy."