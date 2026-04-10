Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Date and Location Revealed as Invites Go Out after 'Change of Heart' Over Venue
April 10 2026, Published 9:17 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married in New York, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple, both 36, are set to tie the knot on June 3 and have already sent out Save the Date cards to their nearest and dearest.
Why Did Couple Switch Venues?
The pair were originally linked with a nuptials on Rhode Island — where Swift owns a large estate next door to a hotel — but they reportedly scrapped that idea in favour of going “all out” at a totally different venue that can accommodate more attendees.
July Fourth is famously Swift’s favorite holiday and this year is also the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.
Swift also has close ties to the Big Apple.
She moved into two adjacent penthouses in Tribeca in 2014, converting them into one large duplex. From there she has expanded further, buying the townhouse next door and a 3,500-square-foot loft in the same building.
Huge Fans Of The Big Apple
In 2014, she wrote the song Welcome to New York as an ode to the city.
Swift even served as New York City’s Global Welcome Ambassador for 2014–2015, with the song used to promote NYC tourism.
She rented a spot on Cornelia Street in 2016 while the Franklin Street place was being renovated. A song of the same name appeared on her 2019 album Lover.
She is frequently seen in the city, going to the hottest restaurants with her famous pals.
Kelce also seems to be a fan of the Empire city.
Preference For An Indoor Setting
"It's cool to just kinda vibe around the city," he said. "I think it’s one of my favorite things to do in New York, just be one with the city and just kinda walk the streets and feel the electricity, feeling everybody doing their own s–t and meeting a few new people along the way."
Sources previously said preparations are very much underway, and that Swift has already made specific demands about what she wants her big day to look like.
'"t will take place someplace indoors," one insider told The Daily Mail.
"Taylor doesn't want it to be like Selena's wedding,' the insider continued, referring to the recent nuptials of the pop star's best friend Selena Gomez - who wed Benny Blanco in white marquees outdoors at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California, last September.
It is understood the worry is that privacy couldn't be properly ensured at an outdoor venue.
The "whole thing will be recorded" so that the newlyweds can look back on their big day, according to our first source, who suggested Swift may wish to share some moments with fans.
Both insiders also confirmed that the reception will be "big," as Swift herself revealed on The Graham Norton Show last October while promoting her latest album The Life of a Showgirl.
Sitting on Norton's famous red sofa, Swift described the wedding as "huge" and said she was "so excited about it" because "the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount."
She said having fewer guests often means you "have to evaluate or assess your relationship" with friends.
"I'm not gonna do that," she added, before joking: "Anyone I've ever talked to (is getting an invitation)."