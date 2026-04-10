Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Date and Location Revealed as Invites Go Out after 'Change of Heart' Over Venue

The pair were originally linked with a nuptials on Rhode Island — where Swift owns a large estate next door to a hotel — but they reportedly scrapped that idea in favour of going “all out” at a totally different venue that can accommodate more attendees.

July Fourth is famously Swift’s favorite holiday and this year is also the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Swift also has close ties to the Big Apple.

She moved into two adjacent penthouses in Tribeca in 2014, converting them into one large duplex. From there she has expanded further, buying the townhouse next door and a 3,500-square-foot loft in the same building.