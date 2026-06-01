Stephen A. Smith Slams Jill Biden for Covering Up for Husband Joe While Thinking He Had a Stroke During Calamitous TV Debate: 'Really Disturbed Me'
June 1 2026, Published 8:07 a.m. ET
Jill Biden has been blasted by Stephen A. Smith for covering up for her husband amid fears he was having a stroke during his disastrous 2024 presidential TV debate with Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the sportscaster laid into the former First Lady's recent admission by accusing her and Democratic Party bosses of gaslighting the public when it dared to question elderly then-President Joe Biden's clearly ailing mental state.
'It Really Bothered Me'
Smith, 58, said: "That last part really, really disturbed me, and it really bothered me."
Just after the debate, Jill congratulated her clearly befuddled husband during a campaign stop, gushing, "Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question, and you knew all the facts.
Smith raged: "At that time, his wife comes out, and she applauds his effort, and she said he was wonderful, and he answered all the questions and all of this other stuff."
That only gives fodder to the narrative that Democrats are "dishonest, not forthcoming, not open and always trying to find a way to manipulate and dictate a narrative," Smith said, while speaking to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his Pulse of the People WABC radio show.
'They Had An Opportunity To Push Him Out'
Smith recalled how he publicly pushed for a new presidential candidate at the time because he witnessed Joe's decline.
“They had an opportunity to push him out and to position themselves to have a primary where a viable candidate to go up against Donald Trump would have been, would have, would have happened the right way,” he argued.
"I’m not trying to say that Kamala Harris was the wrong candidate," he said of Joe's veep, who eventually replaced him on the ballot and spectacularly lost to President Trump.
"What I am trying to say, however, is the process that she had to endure was wrong because by bypassing a primary and ultimately being inserted as the Democratic nominee."
The sportscaster, who once briefly flirted with a 2028 presidential run, mused that Joe felt emboldened to seek a second term after beating expectations for a Democratic shellacking in the 2022 midterm elections.
Cuomo, 68, admitted that Democrats defending Joe "was all a crock" and that “anyone who saw him knew this.
"I think it cost us a great amount of credibility, especially the Democratic Party, which is supposed to be the party of truth and courage," New York's Democratic former gov said of Jill not being upfront with the public about her husband.
Both Cuomo and Smith stressed that they are not pleased with the GOP, either, and have strong disagreements with Trump.
"But on too many occasions, people want you to go out there and bloviate and spew venom in the direction of the man in the White House," Smith said, referring to Trump.
"When you look at the Democratic Party, and you talk about credibility and what they’re lacking, the why is profound.
"You’re lacking credibility because you focused on the wrong things."
Cuomo echoed that and contended that Democrats have to make an affirmative case to voters about what they plan to accomplish, rather than just ragging on Trump.