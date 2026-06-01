Stephen A. Smith Slams Jill Biden for Covering Up for Husband Joe While Thinking He Had a Stroke During Calamitous TV Debate: 'Really Disturbed Me'

Smith, 58, said: "That last part really, really disturbed me, and it really bothered me."

Just after the debate, Jill congratulated her clearly befuddled husband during a campaign stop, gushing, "Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question, and you knew all the facts.

Smith raged: "At that time, his wife comes out, and she applauds his effort, and she said he was wonderful, and he answered all the questions and all of this other stuff."

That only gives fodder to the narrative that Democrats are "dishonest, not forthcoming, not open and always trying to find a way to manipulate and dictate a narrative," Smith said, while speaking to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his Pulse of the People WABC radio show.