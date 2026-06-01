EXCLUSIVE: Sam Neill's Jurassic Comeback — How Stoic Star Is Roaring Back Onto Big Screen After Beating Raging Cancer

But he's alive and kickin' thanks to a new treatment, noting: "I've just had a scan just now and there is no cancer in my body – that's an extraordinary thing."

Neill began his war with the deadly disease, undergoing chemotherapy, which he describes as making him "miserable," but at least keeping him alive.

Then at one chilling point, the chemo stopped working and "I was at a loss ... it looked like I was on the way out."

In his desperate battle with the Grim Reaper, he turned to something new, a clinical trial for a CAR T-cell therapy.