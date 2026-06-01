Workaholic Charles, 77, won't abandon his short-lived reign, which began in September 2022, and insisted on undertaking an official state visit to America – even as his concerned wife, 78-year-old Queen Camilla , urges him to curb his royal duties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Desperate Prince William is fearing for the life of his cancer -stricken father, King Charles , because the globe-trekking monarch refuses to relinquish the throne to take care of himself, according to courtiers who say tension is mounting in Buckingham Palace as the forward-thinking heir has quietly begun the countdown to his own coronation.

The news follows a concerning report claiming the king's public relations team leaned on British journalists to downplay the severity of his illness late last year after he crowed about reaching a medical milestone.

On Dec. 12, 2025, the monarch proclaimed, "Thanks to early diagnosis [and] effective intervention, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year."

But those encouraging words were just smoke and mirrors, suggested Robert Jobson, a veteran royal reporter and author of the book The Windsor Legacy.

"I think that the palace were overemphasizing the 'good news,'" Jobson said. "The king is living with cancer. He will live with cancer. There is not any prospect, I think, of anything other than him living with cancer.

"And that says it all. I've seen him at events not far from him, where he's almost falling asleep while standing up. And this is a man who believes wholeheartedly in his duty, and he's a courageous man."