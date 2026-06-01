EXCLUSIVE: New Royal Betrayal — As Prince William Orders King Charles to Step Down From Throne
June 1 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Desperate Prince William is fearing for the life of his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, because the globe-trekking monarch refuses to relinquish the throne to take care of himself, according to courtiers who say tension is mounting in Buckingham Palace as the forward-thinking heir has quietly begun the countdown to his own coronation.
Workaholic Charles, 77, won't abandon his short-lived reign, which began in September 2022, and insisted on undertaking an official state visit to America – even as his concerned wife, 78-year-old Queen Camilla, urges him to curb his royal duties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
King’s Health Fears Deepen
The news follows a concerning report claiming the king's public relations team leaned on British journalists to downplay the severity of his illness late last year after he crowed about reaching a medical milestone.
On Dec. 12, 2025, the monarch proclaimed, "Thanks to early diagnosis [and] effective intervention, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year."
But those encouraging words were just smoke and mirrors, suggested Robert Jobson, a veteran royal reporter and author of the book The Windsor Legacy.
"I think that the palace were overemphasizing the 'good news,'" Jobson said. "The king is living with cancer. He will live with cancer. There is not any prospect, I think, of anything other than him living with cancer.
"And that says it all. I've seen him at events not far from him, where he's almost falling asleep while standing up. And this is a man who believes wholeheartedly in his duty, and he's a courageous man."
Palace Feared Trump Showdown
Sources whisper William and palace handlers were apprehensive about the king's visit with President Donald Trump, who has blasted the U.K. government and its NATO allies for refusing to take part in the American-led armada to open the strategic Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran – but Charles could not be dissuaded from making the journey to the U.S.
"This is one of, if not the biggest tests of King Charles since he became monarch because a historically special relationship is in a perilous situation," observed royal expert Duncan Larcombe. "Donald Trump is openly criticizing the prime minister, which is something that Charles hasn't had to cope with before."
A Shadow King
Meanwhile, courtiers said 43-year-old William has been operating behind the scenes as a shadow king, making important decisions amid his father's ongoing illness.
However, Charles is pushing back because he wants to work until his final days, sources said – just like his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022 at 96 after 70 years on the throne.
Insiders say Charles and his heir's after clash with his strong-willed son over the king's brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who's brought shame upon the family with his scandalous links to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
William Blocks Harry Reunion
"In William's mind, Andrew should have been removed from the line of succession immediately and cut out of royal life completely," said a palace source, referring to the investigation into the disgraced duke's alleged links with sex trafficking victims and moneymaking side hustles.
Adding to the ailing king's stress, unforgiving William is also against a reunion between his estranged brother, Prince Harry, and their father, sources say. Charles hasn't laid eyes on grandchildren Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4, in years as they're being raised in California, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex settled after leaving palace life in 2020.
"While Charles is open to mending his relationship with Harry, William wants no part of it. And that's likely never going to change," another royal source said.
Jobson believes the king will continue his royal duties until the day he dies, but added: "I would say this: If he felt he could not carry out his duties because of ill health, and if he feels that his health was in any way affecting his position, then he would not necessarily look to stand down – but he would likely say, 'I can't continue with the treatment I've got and I'll let it take its action.'"
William Quietly Prepares for Throne
A courtier said, "No doubt, William will be devastated if his father takes a turn for the worse and has only months to live. But the prince is also very pragmatic and focusing on the stability of the monarchy."
A senior royal source shared William capitalized on his father's busy itinerary and absence at home "to convene key figures privately."
The source explained: "These aren't routine briefings – they're strategic, future-facing conversations with real weight. And none of it is designed for public consumption."