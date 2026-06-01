EXCLUSIVE: True Story of Mindy Cohn's Shocking Cancer Relapse — As 'Facts of Life' Star's Grim Diagnosis Sparks Doctors' Concern

Beloved TV star Mindy Cohn got a grim dose of The Facts of Life when she learned the cancer she thought she had beaten nearly a decade ago has returned, and doctors told RadarOnline.com she has a tough fight ahead of her.

"Recurrence of cancer is indeed a dread diagnosis," said New York-based internist Dr. Stuart Fischer.

"As I have been taught, 'You are never cured of cancer, you are only in remission,'" added Fischer, who hasn't treated Mindy.