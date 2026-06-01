EXCLUSIVE: Meryl Streep V Goldie Hawn — The Real Story… How Hollywood Titans' Old Rivalry Has Bubbled Back to Surface Years Later

Making matters worse, Streep said everyone else involved in the filming of the cult classic thought the bubbly beauty was "so cute" when she'd drive up in her red convertible apologizing for arriving past call time.

"Goldie was kind of in her own world," a source admitted to RadarOnline.com. "She knew Meryl was a little testy towards her, but it was something she chose to brush off."

Hearing Streep dredge up their decades-old feud has been harder to dismiss. "The fact that she brought it up was surprising to Hawn, for sure," revealed the source. "Even though Meryl was being kind of tongue in cheek about the whole situation, her words stung. Airing dirty laundry like this in public is not how Goldie rolls."

In Death Becomes Her, the Oscar winners play pals turned love rivals who wind up as codependent frenemies after both drink a magic potion that gives them immortality.