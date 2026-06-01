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Home > Exclusives > Meryl Streep
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EXCLUSIVE: Meryl Streep V Goldie Hawn — The Real Story… How Hollywood Titans' Old Rivalry Has Bubbled Back to Surface Years Later

Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn's longtime Hollywood rivalry has alleged resurfaced after many decades.
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn's longtime Hollywood rivalry has alleged resurfaced after many decades.

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June 1 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Goldie Hawn describes Meryl Streep as "very professional" and "a perfectionist."

As it turns out, those qualities put the two women at odds on the set of 1992's Death Becomes Her – with Meryl still stewing over it 34 years later, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Goldie, she was always late to set ... and I'm always on time," the Devil Wears Prada 2 star recently recalled in an interview. "So I had a beef with her."

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Meryl's Comments Sting Goldie Hawn

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Meryl Streep recalled clashing with Goldie Hawn on the set of 'Death Becomes Her' over the actress arriving late to filming.
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep recalled clashing with Goldie Hawn on the set of 'Death Becomes Her' over the actress arriving late to filming.

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Making matters worse, Streep said everyone else involved in the filming of the cult classic thought the bubbly beauty was "so cute" when she'd drive up in her red convertible apologizing for arriving past call time.

"Goldie was kind of in her own world," a source admitted to RadarOnline.com. "She knew Meryl was a little testy towards her, but it was something she chose to brush off."

Hearing Streep dredge up their decades-old feud has been harder to dismiss. "The fact that she brought it up was surprising to Hawn, for sure," revealed the source. "Even though Meryl was being kind of tongue in cheek about the whole situation, her words stung. Airing dirty laundry like this in public is not how Goldie rolls."

In Death Becomes Her, the Oscar winners play pals turned love rivals who wind up as codependent frenemies after both drink a magic potion that gives them immortality.

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Feuding Stars Eventually Bonded

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Bruce Willis starred alongside Hawn and Streep in 'Death Becomes Her' despite the actresses' reported on-set tensions.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis starred alongside Hawn and Streep in 'Death Becomes Her' despite the actresses' reported on-set tensions.

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Despite their rough start on the Los Angeles shoot – which also featured Bruce Willis as the object of their affections – Streep, 76, and Hawn, 80, were able to find common ground in real life as well.

According to a 1992 report, the leading ladies would sit around between takes of the Robert Zemeckis flick knitting and watching their similarly aged kids run around. Each a mother of four, they'd given birth within two months of each other in 1986.

Eventually, Streep adjusted to Hawn's work style too, confessing her own strict ways could be "annoying."

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Hollywood Pals Laugh Off Drama

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The 'Mamma Mia!' star said she and Hawn remained close friends years after filming 'Death Becomes Her.'

The 'Mamma Mia!' star said she and Hawn remained close friends years after filming 'Death Becomes Her.'

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"We just laughed," Streep remembered of her days on set with "adorable" Hawn. "We just had a lot of fun. And she's the best laugher in America, really."

The big belly laughs have continued "over the years," said the Mamma Mia! alum.

"I love her," Streep insisted. "She's one of my buddies."

Likewise, Hawn has called her onetime castmate "a great friend," noting one of the things she admires most about Streep is that her pal retains "a lot of autonomy."

Insiders said that's why Streep's quip about their past rift isn't likely to derail a three-decade relationship.

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Goldie's Alien Encounter

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Sources claimed Hawn and Streep's decades-long friendship remains intact despite resurfaced feud remarks.
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Hawn and Streep's decades-long friendship remains intact despite resurfaced feud remarks.

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"Goldie's a very zen character and ultimately, this isn't something she's going to dwell over," shared RadarOnline.com's source.

"She adores Meryl and vice versa, so they're in that lucky position where they can speak their minds about each other and still come out the other side as the best of friends."

Long before she and Streep crossed paths, Hawn claimed to have gotten up close and personal with a pair of extraterrestrials.

The out-of-this-world experience allegedly occurred when the Overboard alum was just a teen dancer trying to make it in 1960s Hollywood.

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Before starring in 'Overboard,' Hawn claimed she experienced a close encounter with alleged extraterrestrials in 1960s Hollywood.
Source: MEGA

Before starring in 'Overboard,' Hawn claimed she experienced a close encounter with alleged extraterrestrials in 1960s Hollywood.

According to Hawn, she laid down for a nap in a friend's car and awoke feeling "completely paralyzed."

Soon after, the blonde realized two aliens were studying her from outside the vehicle's window.

"They touched my face," she said of the "silver-color" beings with "triangular-shaped heads." "It was the most benevolent touch I ever had."

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