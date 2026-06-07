Stephen A. Smith Begs Donald Trump to Skip Knicks Finals Game Over Fears He'll Ruin NYC's 'Vibe' — 'I Don't Want Him There'

Smith first sparked controversy during an appearance on his SiriusXM show, where he bluntly stated: "He's coming to Game three of the Finals, and I don't want him there."

The First Take star explained his reasoning had less to do with Trump's policies and more to do with the logistical chaos that accompanies a presidential visit.

"It has nothing to do with politics, policy, or anything like that," Smith said. "It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that's going to be existing at Madison Square Garden."

He added: "If it were Barack Obama coming to the Garden, I would say, 'Stay home.' Stay at the White House."