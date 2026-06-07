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Home > News > Donald Trump

Stephen A. Smith Begs Donald Trump to Skip Knicks Finals Game Over Fears He'll Ruin NYC's 'Vibe' — 'I Don't Want Him There'

split image of Donald Trump and Stephen Smith
Source: mega

Stephen A. Smith said he does not want Donald Trump attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

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June 7 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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ESPN star Stephen A. Smith is pleading with President Donald Trump to stay far away from Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks host Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 8, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The outspoken sports commentator admitted he fears the president's presence could derail the electric atmosphere surrounding the Knicks' historic championship run, insisting his concerns have nothing to do with politics.

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'I Don't Want Him There'

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image of The ESPN star argued a presidential visit could create unnecessary chaos during the Knicks' championship run.
Source: mega

The ESPN star argued a presidential visit could create unnecessary chaos during the Knicks' championship run.

Smith first sparked controversy during an appearance on his SiriusXM show, where he bluntly stated: "He's coming to Game three of the Finals, and I don't want him there."

The First Take star explained his reasoning had less to do with Trump's policies and more to do with the logistical chaos that accompanies a presidential visit.

"It has nothing to do with politics, policy, or anything like that," Smith said. "It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that's going to be existing at Madison Square Garden."

He added: "If it were Barack Obama coming to the Garden, I would say, 'Stay home.' Stay at the White House."

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Smith Fires Back at Critics

image of Smith insisted his objections have 'nothing to do with politics' and everything to do with preserving the atmosphere.
Source: mega

Smith insisted his objections have "nothing to do with politics" and everything to do with preserving the atmosphere.

After his comments went viral on social media, Smith doubled down and lashed out at critics who accused him of holding a double standard because he has not objected to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attending games.

One X user called out Smith for not wanting Trump at Madison Square Garden while allegedly having no issue with the Democratic mayor showing up.

Smith quickly shot back: "Grow the Hell up! I have a problem with any politician — any politician — that shows up, causes delays and interferes with these watch parties buzzing all over NYC."

He continued: "It's not political. It's about the @nyknicks and the vibe this city has going. Anyone who messes with that needs to not show up. It's not about politics. Take that b.s. take somewhere else. Not today. Not now!"

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Trump's Knicks Plans

image of Trump recently revealed he is considering attending one of the NBA Finals games in New York.
Source: mega

Trump recently revealed he is considering attending one of the NBA Finals games in New York.

Trump recently revealed he intends to attend one of the NBA Finals games after previously missing an opportunity to watch the Knicks during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, the president said he had originally planned to attend a game in the previous series before New York wrapped things up earlier than expected.

"I was invited to that," Trump said. "I was going to go on Wednesday, but they closed it out very quickly."

The president also praised Knicks owner James Dolan and the team's remarkable postseason success.

"Boy, what a team!" Trump said. "They win all their games. They have some great players. I think I'll be going to one of the games."

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Championship Fever Hits New York

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image of New York enters Game 3 of the NBA Finals holding a 2-0 series lead over the Spurs.
Source: mega

New York enters Game 3 of the NBA Finals holding a 2-0 series lead over the Spurs.

Trump added that he was thrilled to see the franchise thriving after decades of disappointment.

"It's great to see it," he said. "The Knicks have really suffered for years. They're doing right now very good."

With New York carrying a 2-0 lead into Monday night's matchup, excitement throughout the city has reached a fever pitch.

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