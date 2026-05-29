Trump Brutally Trolled For Planning to Attend NBA Finals After Not Showing Up to His Own Son Donald Jr's Wedding Due To Iran War

Don Jr. married Bettina Anderson during a private ceremony in the Bahamas over Memorial Day weekend, surrounded by close friends and family.

While many expected the president to be present for the milestone event, Trump remained in Washington instead.

Asked about the wedding beforehand, Trump acknowledged that his son wanted him there but suggested international affairs made attendance difficult.

"He'd like me to go, but it's going to be just a small little private affair, and I'm going to try and make it, I'm in the midst—," Trump said before adding, "I said, 'You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.'"