Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump Brutally Trolled For Planning to Attend NBA Finals After Not Showing Up to His Own Son Donald Jr's Wedding Due To Iran War

split image of Donald Trump / Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: mega

Donald Trump is reportedly considering attending the NBA Finals if the New York Knicks advance.

Profile Image

May 29 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump is getting roasted online after reports surfaced he may attend the NBA Finals next week, just days after skipping his eldest son, Donald Jr.'s, wedding, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics were quick to point out the apparent contradiction, noting Trump cited the ongoing conflict with Iran as the reason he could not attend the family celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

Wedding Snub

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Reports claimed the president had explored making a surprise appearance at Madison Square Garden during the Eastern Conference Finals.
Source: mega

Reports claimed the president had explored making a surprise appearance at Madison Square Garden during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Don Jr. married Bettina Anderson during a private ceremony in the Bahamas over Memorial Day weekend, surrounded by close friends and family.

While many expected the president to be present for the milestone event, Trump remained in Washington instead.

Asked about the wedding beforehand, Trump acknowledged that his son wanted him there but suggested international affairs made attendance difficult.

"He'd like me to go, but it's going to be just a small little private affair, and I'm going to try and make it, I'm in the midst—," Trump said before adding, "I said, 'You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Can't Win

image of The expected NBA appearance comes days after Trump skipped Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding in the Bahamas.
Source: mega

The expected NBA appearance comes days after Trump skipped Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding in the Bahamas.

The president also joked he would be criticized regardless of what decision he made.

"That's one I can't win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed — by the fake news, of course, I'm talking about," Trump said.

He continued: "But he's with a person I've known for a long time and hopefully they're gonna have a great marriage."

Article continues below advertisement

Courtside Priorities

image of Don Jr. married Bettina Anderson during a private ceremony attended by family and friends.
Source: mega

Don Jr. married Bettina Anderson during a private ceremony attended by family and friends.

Despite citing the conflict in the Middle East as a scheduling obstacle, Trump is considering attending the NBA Finals to see his beloved New York Knicks.

According to reports, Trump had even been exploring a surprise appearance at Madison Square Garden during the Eastern Conference Finals before New York's playoff run took an unexpected turn.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Top Trump Aide Abruptly Quits White House as Behind-the-Scenes Chaos Engulfs Administration

images of Ella Emhoff

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Nearly Bares It All in Racy Sheer Top During 27th Birthday Celebration

Social Media Pounces

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Social media users mocked the contrast between Trump's wedding absence and his reported NBA Finals plans.
Source: mega

Social media users mocked the contrast between Trump's wedding absence and his reported NBA Finals plans.

The prospect of Trump attending an NBA Finals game after missing his son's wedding quickly sparked ridicule online.

One viral post joked: "Don Jr. finding out his dad has time for a Knicks game but not his wedding," alongside a photo of a man staring blankly into space.

Others were even harsher in their assessments of the president's parenting.

"Bless his heart, his father truly hates him," one commenter wrote.

Another added: "Don't think Trump epitomizes loving father figure and his children are aware."

The backlash comes as Trump continues to claim negotiations aimed at ending the Iran conflict are ongoing, though reports indicate major disagreements remain over Tehran's nuclear program and other key demands.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.