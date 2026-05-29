Trump Brutally Trolled For Planning to Attend NBA Finals After Not Showing Up to His Own Son Donald Jr's Wedding Due To Iran War
May 29 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump is getting roasted online after reports surfaced he may attend the NBA Finals next week, just days after skipping his eldest son, Donald Jr.'s, wedding, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics were quick to point out the apparent contradiction, noting Trump cited the ongoing conflict with Iran as the reason he could not attend the family celebration.
Wedding Snub
Don Jr. married Bettina Anderson during a private ceremony in the Bahamas over Memorial Day weekend, surrounded by close friends and family.
While many expected the president to be present for the milestone event, Trump remained in Washington instead.
Asked about the wedding beforehand, Trump acknowledged that his son wanted him there but suggested international affairs made attendance difficult.
"He'd like me to go, but it's going to be just a small little private affair, and I'm going to try and make it, I'm in the midst—," Trump said before adding, "I said, 'You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.'"
Can't Win
The president also joked he would be criticized regardless of what decision he made.
"That's one I can't win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed — by the fake news, of course, I'm talking about," Trump said.
He continued: "But he's with a person I've known for a long time and hopefully they're gonna have a great marriage."
Courtside Priorities
Despite citing the conflict in the Middle East as a scheduling obstacle, Trump is considering attending the NBA Finals to see his beloved New York Knicks.
According to reports, Trump had even been exploring a surprise appearance at Madison Square Garden during the Eastern Conference Finals before New York's playoff run took an unexpected turn.
Social Media Pounces
The prospect of Trump attending an NBA Finals game after missing his son's wedding quickly sparked ridicule online.
One viral post joked: "Don Jr. finding out his dad has time for a Knicks game but not his wedding," alongside a photo of a man staring blankly into space.
Others were even harsher in their assessments of the president's parenting.
"Bless his heart, his father truly hates him," one commenter wrote.
Another added: "Don't think Trump epitomizes loving father figure and his children are aware."
The backlash comes as Trump continues to claim negotiations aimed at ending the Iran conflict are ongoing, though reports indicate major disagreements remain over Tehran's nuclear program and other key demands.