Meghan Markle Brutally Trolled Over New As Ever Matches That Are 'Perfect for Burning Bridges' With the Royal Family

Some people joked that the product was "perfect for burning bridges" as she's done with both the British royal family and her own father, Thomas Markle , while others questioned why matches would be a coveted draw when most people today use lighters.

Meghan Markle' s latest addition to her As Ever lifestyle brand has critics doing a double take – and plenty of laughing – after the 44-year-old unveiled a curated book of matches as her newest must-have item, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Markle debuted the matches as part of "curated sets" involving her $64 candles and various teas.

On As Ever's Instagram page, they were heralded as "Introducing our new curated sets featuring the limited edition As Ever matchbox. Small details for setting the mood. Thoughtfully designed for slow mornings, quiet evenings, and the moments in between."

The blue matchbox with the As Ever logo is included in a $110 "Morning Ritual" and "Evening Ritual" set, including honey, tea, and a candle.

The matches also come with a bundle of all four of Markle's scented candles, going for a whopping $256. However, there's no discount to the set as is standard with most types of offerings.