Meghan Markle Brutally Trolled Over New As Ever Matches That Are 'Perfect for Burning Bridges' With the Royal Family
May 29 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's latest addition to her As Ever lifestyle brand has critics doing a double take – and plenty of laughing – after the 44-year-old unveiled a curated book of matches as her newest must-have item, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Some people joked that the product was "perfect for burning bridges" as she's done with both the British royal family and her own father, Thomas Markle, while others questioned why matches would be a coveted draw when most people today use lighters.
Meghan Markle Adds 'Limited Edition' Matchbooks to Bundles of Existing Items
Markle debuted the matches as part of "curated sets" involving her $64 candles and various teas.
On As Ever's Instagram page, they were heralded as "Introducing our new curated sets featuring the limited edition As Ever matchbox. Small details for setting the mood. Thoughtfully designed for slow mornings, quiet evenings, and the moments in between."
The blue matchbox with the As Ever logo is included in a $110 "Morning Ritual" and "Evening Ritual" set, including honey, tea, and a candle.
The matches also come with a bundle of all four of Markle's scented candles, going for a whopping $256. However, there's no discount to the set as is standard with most types of offerings.
'How Would Humanity Ever Light a Candle Again?'
Critics on social media had a hearty laugh in addition to plenty of questions about Markle's latest As Ever item.
"The world was crying out for luxury Meghan Markle matchsticks. Truly. Without Meghan Markle's limited edition matchsticks, how would humanity ever light a candle again?" one person snarked on X.
"What a strange thing to even market!! I don’t think I've used a match in over 30 years. I have fireplace lighters and use them on candles and my stove if there’s a power outage," a second user shared.
A third person noted on Reddit: "Imagine leaving one of the world's wealthiest families to flog boxes of matches on the internet? Astonishing. What a bag fumble, as you, our American cousins, say."
A fourth user joked about the nature of her product, "Markle Matches: Also effective for torching all your relationships," while a fifth laughed, "She's the expert in burning everything down. It makes sense to sell matches."
Netflix Severs Ties With As Ever
Markle has taken over full control of As Ever since Netflix cut ties with the company in March, officially severing financial ties with the lifestyle brand.
It was originally launched in April 2025 as a way for the Los Angeles native to market the products in her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, but the episodes had already been filmed by the time the items became available for sale. Netflix cancelled the much-derided cooking and entertaining series in January.
The streamer has since returned all of the remaining As Ever inventory to Markle.
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Questions have remained about how long As Ever will remain financially viable without Netflix's deep pockets.
"I can tell you personally from sources and from my prior reporting that Netflix paid everything. Netflix paid for the manufacturer; Netflix paid for the shipping. Netflix paid for the branding Netflix paid for...this is a massive investment," Variety Chief Correspondent Matt Donnelly told host Tom Sykes on the March 31 episode of The Royalist podcast about As Ever.
After Netflix announced on March 6, "As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world," her team tried to put a sunnier spin on the situation.
An As Ever spokesperson said of the deal ending, "We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more."