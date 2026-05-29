'A Circus Clown Show': Karoline Leavitt Mercilessly Mocked After Questioning How 'Anyone Could Oppose' Trump's 'Beautiful' White House Makeover
May 29 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt may be away from her Press Secretary position at the moment during her maternity leave, but she's still feeling the wrath from critics, RadarOnline.com can reveal, especially after she praised President Trump's White House makeover.
Trump has used the majority of his second term boasting about his renovations, including a $400million ballroom.
'How Could Anyone Oppose This?'
On Thursday, May 28, an X user shared side-by-side photos of the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain in Washington, D.C., with one pic showing people sleeping in tents on the grass, and the other showing notable high-profile figures in a photo op after the tents were removed.
"Donald Trump and Doug Burgum are on a generational run... My gosh," the user captioned the post, referring to the Secretary of the Interior.
Leavitt was quick to respond to the original post, praising, "Making DC Beautiful Again… how could anyone possibly oppose this?" But while she received some supporters, there was also plenty of backlash.
One person raged, "Maybe because we can't afford healthcare or decent food."
Critics Go Off: 'You Have Destroyed This Country Long Enough'
Another went off, "What did you do with the homeless people? Any updates on them?" and a user said, "Junk posting about fountains and monuments to silence war spending and Epstein hiding. Give us all a break."
After a commentator labeled Leavitt's response a "circus clown show," one person noted, "You really want to clean up DC? Get the f--k out of there asap. You have destroyed this country long enough."
The 13-foot statue of Christopher Columbus was erected outside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in March.
"President Trump has rightly hailed Christopher Columbus as 'the original American hero, a giant of Western civilization, and one of the most gallant and visionary men to ever walk the face of the earth,'" spokesman Davis Ingle previously said about the statue.
He added, "In this White House, Christopher Columbus is a hero, and President Trump will ensure he’s honored as such for generations to come."
Trump's Construction Projects Cause a Stir
Trump has landed in hot water for seemingly being more focused on his latest construction projects despite Americans feeling the impact of the current war with Iran.
The East Wing of the White House was torn down in October 2025 to begin construction on the president's much-talked-about ballroom, but a federal judge temporarily paused the project on March 31.
While Congress only appropriated about $2.5million for repairs to the White House, the ballroom is believed to be hitting the $400million mark; however, Trump has claimed the updates are being financed by billionaire donors and even his own cash.
Trump on Construction: 'Music to My Ears'
Last year, as construction broke ground for the 90,000 square-foot ballroom, Trump spoke to reporters, boasting, "You probably hear the beautiful sound of construction to the back. You hear that sound? That's music to my ears. I love that sound. Other people don't like it, I love it."
"I think when I hear that sound, it reminds me of money," the 79-year-old added.
Trump has several projects he appears to be obsessed with, including renovating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and even a planned 250-foot triumphal arch, which, if constructed, would seemingly obstruct views of Arlington National Cemetery.
In 2025, Trump ruffled feathers after he decided to pave over former First Lady Jackie Kennedy's famous Rose Garden.