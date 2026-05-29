'A Circus Clown Show': Karoline Leavitt Mercilessly Mocked After Questioning How 'Anyone Could Oppose' Trump's 'Beautiful' White House Makeover

Trump has used the majority of his second term boasting about his renovations, including a $400million ballroom.

Karoline Leavitt may be away from her Press Secretary position at the moment during her maternity leave , but she's still feeling the wrath from critics, RadarOnline.com can reveal, especially after she praised President Trump 's White House makeover.

One person raged, "Maybe because we can't afford healthcare or decent food."

Leavitt was quick to respond to the original post, praising, "Making DC Beautiful Again… how could anyone possibly oppose this?" But while she received some supporters, there was also plenty of backlash.

"Donald Trump and Doug Burgum are on a generational run... My gosh," the user captioned the post, referring to the Secretary of the Interior.

On Thursday, May 28, an X user shared side-by-side photos of the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain in Washington, D.C. , with one pic showing people sleeping in tents on the grass, and the other showing notable high-profile figures in a photo op after the tents were removed.

Another went off, "What did you do with the homeless people? Any updates on them?" and a user said, "Junk posting about fountains and monuments to silence war spending and Epstein hiding. Give us all a break."

After a commentator labeled Leavitt's response a "circus clown show," one person noted, "You really want to clean up DC? Get the f--k out of there asap. You have destroyed this country long enough."

The 13-foot statue of Christopher Columbus was erected outside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in March.

"President Trump has rightly hailed Christopher Columbus as 'the original American hero, a giant of Western civilization, and one of the most gallant and visionary men to ever walk the face of the earth,'" spokesman Davis Ingle previously said about the statue.

He added, "In this White House, Christopher Columbus is a hero, and President Trump will ensure he’s honored as such for generations to come."