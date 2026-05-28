Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Desperately Trying to Keep Chaotic and Unpredictable Prez on Message as His Approval Rating Sinks to Record Low

Some of the projects include renovating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the White House ballroom, and even a planned 250-foot triumphal arch project, which, if constructed, would seemingly obstruct views of Arlington National Cemetery.

Meanwhile, Americans have also felt the impact of the war in Iran, with gas and grocery prices skyrocketing. Despite this, Trump has been all about his construction as well as his focus on the SAVE America Act, as well as the $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund," which would pay out to people whom the Justice Department thinks were unjustly targeted by the government during the Capitol riot in 2021.

All of this has apparently forced Wiles to tell staffers one thing: stay on the message of affordability and let the president be himself.

"There are two tracks: There is what the president says, and then there’s what you, as a staff member, message on," a White House official said.