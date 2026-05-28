Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Desperately Trying to Keep Chaotic and Unpredictable Prez on Message as His Approval Rating Sinks to Record Low
May 28 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
While his approval rating continues to sink to a record low, Donald Trump refuses to budge from his typical behavior, forcing his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, to desperately try to keep him on message, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to MS NOW, Wiles is struggling to keep the president's administration focused on affordability, despite the chaotic Trump appearing to be more focused on his construction projects.
'There Are Two Tracks'
Some of the projects include renovating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the White House ballroom, and even a planned 250-foot triumphal arch project, which, if constructed, would seemingly obstruct views of Arlington National Cemetery.
Meanwhile, Americans have also felt the impact of the war in Iran, with gas and grocery prices skyrocketing. Despite this, Trump has been all about his construction as well as his focus on the SAVE America Act, as well as the $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund," which would pay out to people whom the Justice Department thinks were unjustly targeted by the government during the Capitol riot in 2021.
All of this has apparently forced Wiles to tell staffers one thing: stay on the message of affordability and let the president be himself.
"There are two tracks: There is what the president says, and then there’s what you, as a staff member, message on," a White House official said.
Trump's Sinking Approval Rating
A shift needs to happen, it seems, as a recent New York Times/Siena survey revealed that just 38 percent of Americans approve of the president's performance, the lowest it has been during his second term.
Meanwhile, a Gallup poll found that confidence in the economy is nearly at a four-year low, as only 16 percent of Americans think the country is in "excellent" or "good" condition.
However, those concerning numbers have not seemed to sway Trump one bit, as earlier this month, the former reality star was asked if he has Americans' struggles on his mind when negotiating with Iran.
"Not even a little bit," Trump said at the time. "The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran is they can't have a nuclear weapon. I don't think about Americans' financial situation."
'I Don't Think About Anybody'
He added, "I don't think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all. That’s the only thing that motivates me."
The unpredictable Trump then doubled down and noted, "The most important thing by far, including whether our stock market … goes up or down a little bit – the most important thing by far is Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon..." before claiming, "When it's over, you're gonna have a massive drop in the price of oil.
"Oil is gonna drop, the stock market's gonna go through the roof, and truly I think we're in the golden age right now."
Even with Trump's confidence, Wiles is still doing her part to keep things in order.
Last month, the 69-year-old is believed to have held a secret meeting with some of the GOP's most high-profile figures to discuss their boss' terrible approval ratings.
The emergency meeting is said to have taken place on April 20, as according to Raw America's Thom Hartmann, who wrote about it on his Substack page, Wiles is starting to "intensify preparations" ahead of a "challenging midterm cycle.