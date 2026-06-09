'Hungry for Attention': Trump's Granddaughter Kai Raises Eyebrows With Awkward Reaction to NBA Finals Booing While Attending With Prez

Online users quickly zeroed in on the 19-year-old's reaction when boos erupted from the crowd during a televised moment featuring her grandfather.

Donald Trump 's granddaughter, Kai Trump , found herself at the center of social media chatter after attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals with the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals with his granddaughter.

Trump attended Monday night's NBA Finals game alongside Kai, with footage circulating on social media showing the president appearing on the arena's giant video boards during the national anthem.

As Trump saluted while standing courtside, loud boos could be heard throughout the venue. The moment immediately drew attention online as clips spread across X.

While it was unclear whether Trump heard the crowd's response, many viewers focused on Kai's facial expression as the boos erupted.

One commenter wrote: "Kai Trump wasn't forced to stand for the anthem — she was already standing. And if you look closely, she was smiling when everyone booed."