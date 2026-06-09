'Hungry for Attention': Trump's Granddaughter Kai Raises Eyebrows With Awkward Reaction to NBA Finals Booing While Attending With Prez
June 9 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, found herself at the center of social media chatter after attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals with the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Online users quickly zeroed in on the 19-year-old's reaction when boos erupted from the crowd during a televised moment featuring her grandfather.
Boos From the Crowd
Trump attended Monday night's NBA Finals game alongside Kai, with footage circulating on social media showing the president appearing on the arena's giant video boards during the national anthem.
As Trump saluted while standing courtside, loud boos could be heard throughout the venue. The moment immediately drew attention online as clips spread across X.
While it was unclear whether Trump heard the crowd's response, many viewers focused on Kai's facial expression as the boos erupted.
One commenter wrote: "Kai Trump wasn't forced to stand for the anthem — she was already standing. And if you look closely, she was smiling when everyone booed."
Ann Coulter Blasts Trump's Appearance
Even before Trump arrived at the arena, conservative commentator Ann Coulter was publicly criticizing the president's decision to attend the game in person.
"Of all the selfish, narcissistic things Trump has done, attending MSG to see the Knicks play in person Monday night is the absolute worst," Coulter wrote on X.
She continued: "20,000 attendees will be MASSIVELY inconvenienced for all the extra security, the Knicks Watch Party at Garden Is canceled, thousands of extra law enforcement officers will be required (paid for by taxpayers), traffic will be a disaster -- all so he can sit in the Garden rather than watch the game on TV."
Coulter concluded her post by adding: "Presidents ought to be willing to sacrifice once in awhile."
Stephen A. Smith Sounds the Alarm
Long before Kai's reaction became a social media talking point, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was publicly urging Trump to stay away from the sporting event.
"He's coming to Game 3 of the Finals, and I don't want him there," Smith said. "It has nothing to do with politics, policy, or anything like that."
Instead, Smith claimed Trump's presence would add to the chaos surrounding the highly anticipated matchup.
"It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that's going to be existing at Madison Square Garden," he added.
Smith Refuses to Back Down
After his comments sparked fierce debate online, Smith doubled down and pushed back against accusations that his criticism was politically motivated.
"If it were Barack Obama coming to the Garden, I would say, 'Stay home.' Stay at the White House," Smith insisted.
The sports commentator later blasted critics who accused him of singling out Trump, writing: "Grow the H--- up! I have a problem with any politician — any politician — that shows up, causes delays and interferes with these watch parties buzzing all over NYC."
Smith continued: "It's not political. It's about the Knicks and the vibe this city has going. Anyone who messes with that needs to not show up."