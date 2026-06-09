Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kai Trump

'Hungry for Attention': Trump's Granddaughter Kai Raises Eyebrows With Awkward Reaction to NBA Finals Booing While Attending With Prez

split image of Donald Trump and Kai Trump
Source: mega; @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump sparked online chatter after appearing to smile as Donald Trump was booed.

Profile Image

June 9 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, found herself at the center of social media chatter after attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals with the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Online users quickly zeroed in on the 19-year-old's reaction when boos erupted from the crowd during a televised moment featuring her grandfather.

Article continues below advertisement

Boos From the Crowd

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The president attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals with his granddaughter.
Source: @Variety/X

The president attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals with his granddaughter.

Trump attended Monday night's NBA Finals game alongside Kai, with footage circulating on social media showing the president appearing on the arena's giant video boards during the national anthem.

As Trump saluted while standing courtside, loud boos could be heard throughout the venue. The moment immediately drew attention online as clips spread across X.

While it was unclear whether Trump heard the crowd's response, many viewers focused on Kai's facial expression as the boos erupted.

One commenter wrote: "Kai Trump wasn't forced to stand for the anthem — she was already standing. And if you look closely, she was smiling when everyone booed."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Variety/X

Social media users quickly zeroed in on Kai's reaction.

Article continues below advertisement

Ann Coulter Blasts Trump's Appearance

image of Ann Coulter blasted Trump's decision to attend the game.
Source: mega

Ann Coulter blasted Trump's decision to attend the game.

Even before Trump arrived at the arena, conservative commentator Ann Coulter was publicly criticizing the president's decision to attend the game in person.

"Of all the selfish, narcissistic things Trump has done, attending MSG to see the Knicks play in person Monday night is the absolute worst," Coulter wrote on X.

She continued: "20,000 attendees will be MASSIVELY inconvenienced for all the extra security, the Knicks Watch Party at Garden Is canceled, thousands of extra law enforcement officers will be required (paid for by taxpayers), traffic will be a disaster -- all so he can sit in the Garden rather than watch the game on TV."

Coulter concluded her post by adding: "Presidents ought to be willing to sacrifice once in awhile."

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen A. Smith Sounds the Alarm

image of Stephen A. Smith urged Trump to skip the Finals altogether.
Source: mega

Stephen A. Smith urged Trump to skip the Finals altogether.

Long before Kai's reaction became a social media talking point, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was publicly urging Trump to stay away from the sporting event.

"He's coming to Game 3 of the Finals, and I don't want him there," Smith said. "It has nothing to do with politics, policy, or anything like that."

Instead, Smith claimed Trump's presence would add to the chaos surrounding the highly anticipated matchup.

"It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that's going to be existing at Madison Square Garden," he added.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Megyn Kelly, Donald trump and Kristen Welker

Megyn Kelly Backs Trump NBC News Walk Out: Conservative Commentator Says Prez Was Right to End Interview with 'Rude' Kristen Welker

split image of Barron Trump and Sollos logo

'Grifter' Barron Trump's New Beverage Venture Sparks Outrage Over 'Insane' Price Tag — 'It's Being Made for the Rich'

Smith Refuses to Back Down

image of The ESPN star insisted his criticism wasn't politically motivated.
Source: mega

The ESPN star insisted his criticism wasn't politically motivated.

After his comments sparked fierce debate online, Smith doubled down and pushed back against accusations that his criticism was politically motivated.

"If it were Barack Obama coming to the Garden, I would say, 'Stay home.' Stay at the White House," Smith insisted.

The sports commentator later blasted critics who accused him of singling out Trump, writing: "Grow the H--- up! I have a problem with any politician — any politician — that shows up, causes delays and interferes with these watch parties buzzing all over NYC."

Smith continued: "It's not political. It's about the Knicks and the vibe this city has going. Anyone who messes with that needs to not show up."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.