Obama Admitted He Avoided Attending NBA Games to Prevent 'Massive Disruption' in Resurfaced Comments — As Trump's Plans to Attend Finals Cause Outrage

Four years before Trump took office for his first term, President Barack Obama was a well-known mega fan of basketball and the NBA, famously transforming the White House tennis court on the South Lawn into a multi-functional full basketball court in 2009.

Yet, during his time in office, Obama purposely avoided high-profile events and games, specifically the NBA Finals, and for that reason.

In a newly resurfaced podcast from Obama's sit-down with sports journalist Bill Simmons, Obama explained why, despite attending other regular-season NBA games, he stayed home for the Finals.

"The challenge is that my motorcade and the Secret Service and the whole bit is such a massive disruption to the arena and to fans that I'm always worried that, rather than me just being able to enjoy the game, I'm actually making it a less pleasant experience for everybody else," the former president stated at the time.