Trump Sparks Fresh Health Concerns After Appearing 'Unable to Walk in a Straight Line' Off Marine One Following MSG Humiliation

"Donald Trump staggers off Air Force One, clearly unable to walk in a straight line," one person wrote, posting a clip of the president during his concerning walk.

"You try walking in a straight line when you just woke up from a long nap," another quipped, after Trump appeared to fall asleep during his appearance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

A user reacted, "He's a mess," while one noted, "The sloshing of the fluid in those big a-s cankles causes it," referring to Trump's swollen ankles, which have been called out several times.

Trump's MSG appearance on Monday, June 9, to watch the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs, caused a ruckus, with bars, businesses, and roads closed for the president.