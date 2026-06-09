Trump Sparks Fresh Health Concerns After Appearing 'Unable to Walk in a Straight Line' Off Marine One Following MSG Humiliation
June 9 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
President Trump has sparked fresh health concerns, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after he was seen appearing unable to walk in a straight line following his humiliating night at Madison Square Garden.
The 79-year-old seemed to struggle descending the stairs from Marine One at JFK airport before walking in a zig-zag motion as he headed towards the press pack.
Donald Trump's Walk of Shame
"Donald Trump staggers off Air Force One, clearly unable to walk in a straight line," one person wrote, posting a clip of the president during his concerning walk.
"You try walking in a straight line when you just woke up from a long nap," another quipped, after Trump appeared to fall asleep during his appearance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
A user reacted, "He's a mess," while one noted, "The sloshing of the fluid in those big a-s cankles causes it," referring to Trump's swollen ankles, which have been called out several times.
Trump's MSG appearance on Monday, June 9, to watch the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs, caused a ruckus, with bars, businesses, and roads closed for the president.
Donald Trump's MSG Night Details
Thousands of police patrolled the city streets, and strict rules were put in place for anyone attending the game. During the national anthem, Trump was shown on the Jumbotron, leading to plenty of boos as the controversial politician saluted alongside his granddaughter, Kai, and the Knicks owner, James Dolan.
Despite the negative reaction, Trump saw the positive side of things.
"I mean, I thought it was amazing, actually," he responded. "You mean when they had the camera on me? I thought it was very good. Yeah. It was certainly amazing. It was, I think, mostly cheers. It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic."
However, many Knicks fans are now claiming there's a "Trump Curse," after the home team lost to the Spurs. One of those fans? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
'Everything Checked out Perfectly'
"As a politician, I've gone to my fair amount of sports games," she explained on her Instagram story. "There are just some things that you don't want to go either to jinx it or just in general.
"Sometimes the accommodations that are required for the security just for you to show up are not worth shutting down for other people."
Meanwhile, Trump, who was seen munching on French fries during the game, has had his health under the spotlight during his second term as president. Recently, he boasted he passed his 6-month physical with flying colors, as "everything checked out PERFECTLY."
Trump also claimed he scored a "perfect 30 out of 30" on a Cognitive test.
Trump's Health Concerns Exposed
"Unlike other US Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence," he wrote via Truth Social. "In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row."
Trump, who has also been seen with bruised hands, a mysterious red rash on his neck, and has been accused of wearing a diaper in public, received pushback from critics, including from Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who once served as the personal heart doctor for former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney.
"I'm glad the president did well on the MOCA exam, but it’s a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test, so a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence," Dr. Reiner wrote on X.
"None of the questions are high difficulty," he added. While Trump's personal physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, concluded he remains in "perfect health," Dr. Reiner questioned if the medical team addressed "the patient’s apparent daytime fatigue and sleepiness?"