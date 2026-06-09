Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Sparks Fresh Health Concerns After Appearing 'Unable to Walk in a Straight Line' Off Marine One Following MSG Humiliation

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump had a tough time walking following his MSG adventure.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 9 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Trump has sparked fresh health concerns, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after he was seen appearing unable to walk in a straight line following his humiliating night at Madison Square Garden.

The 79-year-old seemed to struggle descending the stairs from Marine One at JFK airport before walking in a zig-zag motion as he headed towards the press pack.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Walk of Shame

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump appeared to struggle walking upon returning from MSG.

"Donald Trump staggers off Air Force One, clearly unable to walk in a straight line," one person wrote, posting a clip of the president during his concerning walk.

"You try walking in a straight line when you just woke up from a long nap," another quipped, after Trump appeared to fall asleep during his appearance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

A user reacted, "He's a mess," while one noted, "The sloshing of the fluid in those big a-s cankles causes it," referring to Trump's swollen ankles, which have been called out several times.

Trump's MSG appearance on Monday, June 9, to watch the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs, caused a ruckus, with bars, businesses, and roads closed for the president.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's MSG Night Details

Thousands of police patrolled the city streets, and strict rules were put in place for anyone attending the game. During the national anthem, Trump was shown on the Jumbotron, leading to plenty of boos as the controversial politician saluted alongside his granddaughter, Kai, and the Knicks owner, James Dolan.

Despite the negative reaction, Trump saw the positive side of things.

"I mean, I thought it was amazing, actually," he responded. "You mean when they had the camera on me? I thought it was very good. Yeah. It was certainly amazing. It was, I think, mostly cheers. It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic."

However, many Knicks fans are now claiming there's a "Trump Curse," after the home team lost to the Spurs. One of those fans? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Article continues below advertisement

'Everything Checked out Perfectly'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old sparked health concerns as he walked in a zig-zag fashion following the game.

"As a politician, I've gone to my fair amount of sports games," she explained on her Instagram story. "There are just some things that you don't want to go either to jinx it or just in general.

"Sometimes the accommodations that are required for the security just for you to show up are not worth shutting down for other people."

Meanwhile, Trump, who was seen munching on French fries during the game, has had his health under the spotlight during his second term as president. Recently, he boasted he passed his 6-month physical with flying colors, as "everything checked out PERFECTLY."

Trump also claimed he scored a "perfect 30 out of 30" on a Cognitive test.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Health Concerns Exposed

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president, seen here at MSG in 2012, was heavily booed during his latest appearance.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
picture of Megyn Kelly, Donald trump and Kristen Welker

Megyn Kelly Backs Trump NBC News Walk Out: Conservative Commentator Says Prez Was Right to End Interview with 'Rude' Kristen Welker

picture of Kamala Harris, Willie Brown and Gavin Newsom

Kamala Harris's Former Boyfriend Willie Brown Predicts Gavin Newsom Would Beat 'Loser' Ex in 2028 Democratic Presidential Showdown

"Unlike other US Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence," he wrote via Truth Social. "In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row."

Trump, who has also been seen with bruised hands, a mysterious red rash on his neck, and has been accused of wearing a diaper in public, received pushback from critics, including from Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who once served as the personal heart doctor for former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney.

"I'm glad the president did well on the MOCA exam, but it’s a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test, so a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence," Dr. Reiner wrote on X.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old still declared the reaction was 'mostly cheers.'

"None of the questions are high difficulty," he added. While Trump's personal physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, concluded he remains in "perfect health," Dr. Reiner questioned if the medical team addressed "the patient’s apparent daytime fatigue and sleepiness?"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.