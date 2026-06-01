'It's a Dementia Screening Tool': Top Doc Mercilessly Mocks Trump After Prez Gloats Over 'Perfect Score' on 'Difficult Cognitive Test'

The president spent roughly three and a half hours at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last week for his annual medical and dental evaluations before declaring on Truth Social "everything" had "checked out PERFECTLY."

As for his ever-worrisome bruised and discolored hands, Barbabella's examination revealed "bruising consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking" was made more prominent by his use of aspirin for his heart.

That heart's cardiac function was normal, Barbabella reported, adding that an "Al-enhanced electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis estimated his cardiac age, an established measure of cardiovascular vitality, to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age."

Overall, Barbabella summarized that the president "remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function."

He continued: "Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."