'It's a Dementia Screening Tool': Top Doc Mercilessly Mocks Trump After Prez Gloats Over 'Perfect Score' on 'Difficult Cognitive Test'
June 1 2026, Updated 1:40 p.m. ET
A prominent cardiologist and medical analyst has mercilessly mocked Donald Trump gushing over "acing" his cognitive exam, Radaronline.com can report.
The president has been gloating over his "extreme intelligence" ever since, but Dr. Jonathan Reiner was quick to correct the 79-year-old about the test's true meaning.
Critical Correction
Trump went off on another Truth Social spree, patting himself on the back for scoring a perfect 30 out of 30 on the test, which he boasts shows he has "extreme intelligence."
However, Reiner, who has been critical of the lack of transparency surrounding the president’s health, shot back with a correction.
"I'm glad the president did well on the MOCA exam, but it’s a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test, so a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence. None of the questions are high difficulty," he tweeted on X.
Lingering Questions About Trump's Bruising
After days of refusing to release the results, the White House finally sent out a copy of the president's health report late Friday night, with Trump's personal physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, concluding he remains in "perfect health."
But Reiner, who is often a guest on CNN, has some lingering questions, including continued concerns over Trump's heart scans, swollen ankles and bruised hands.
"Dr. Barbabella attributes the president’s bruising to his aspirin and handshaking. But what about his left hand?" Reiner tweetted. "Also, why is the president taking a dose of aspirin 4x higher than recommended for cardiovascular protection?"
He also questioned if the medical team addressed "the patient’s apparent daytime fatigue and sleepiness?"
Worries for Trump's Health.
The president spent roughly three and a half hours at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last week for his annual medical and dental evaluations before declaring on Truth Social "everything" had "checked out PERFECTLY."
As for his ever-worrisome bruised and discolored hands, Barbabella's examination revealed "bruising consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking" was made more prominent by his use of aspirin for his heart.
That heart's cardiac function was normal, Barbabella reported, adding that an "Al-enhanced electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis estimated his cardiac age, an established measure of cardiovascular vitality, to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age."
Overall, Barbabella summarized that the president "remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function."
He continued: "Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."
Trump Wants Political Opponents to Take the Exam
In his original Truth Social rant, Trump continued to boast about his testing record, insisting his performance was exceptionally rare.
"Are the Dumocrats really surprised?" he asked. "In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row," Trump added.
The president used the moment to advocate for broader cognitive testing among elected officials and political candidates.
"All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests," Trump wrote. "Congress, and the Dumocrats, should demand it!"