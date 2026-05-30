Trump's Medical Report Reveals He's Gained Weight and Has 'Swollen Leg' –– As Rumors Prez's Health Is Deteriorating Ramp Up

The president spent roughly three and a half hours at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this week for his annual medical and dental evaluations before declaring on Truth Social "everything" had "checked out PERFECTLY."

Yet the White House did not immediately release the results – something that is typically done right away – leading critics and some medical experts to raise concerns about his mental sharpness and physical decline, while other critics have gone further by saying he is hiding a secret dementia diagnosis.

Trump has repeatedly defended his cognitive abilities at rallies and public events.

Speaking recently in New York state, he said: "So I've taken (a cognitive test), and I've aced it all three times, I'll tell you, because it is a positive thing."

He added: "It starts off with an easy question. And by the time you get to the middle, it gets tougher."