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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Medical Report Reveals He's Gained Weight and Has 'Swollen Leg' –– As Rumors Prez's Health Is Deteriorating Ramp Up

Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump's latest medical report raised some troubling concerns about his swollen legs.

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May 30 2026, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump finally released his latest health report, and the results have some surprising findings, RadarOnline.com can report.

While the president's physician says the 79-year-old is in "excellent health", the mysterious timing of the release, coupled with still unanswered questions, has ramped up rumors that his body is deteriorating.

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A Call for Diet and Excercise

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Donald Trump had delayed releasing his newest check-up.
Source: mega

Donald Trump had delayed releasing his newest check-up.

After days of refusing to release the results, the White House finally sent out a copy of the report late Friday night, by which time many reporters and politicians had already started their weekends. And there may have been a strategic reason for that.

His latest check-up showed the president now weighs "238 pounds", which would be up 14 pounds from his health assessment a year ago.

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Trump's physician, Capt. Sean Barbabella, noted "preventative counseling" was provided to the president, including "guidance on diet."

The report also raised red flags about Trump's continued noticeably swollen legs, although Barbabella did point out that the president's legs showed "improvement from the last year.

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Trump's Hands Continue to Show Bruising

Photo of Donald Trump's bruised hand
Source: Mega

Donald Trump consistently uses makeup to cover his bruised hands.

As for his ever-worrisome bruised and discolored hands, an examination revealed "bruising consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking" made more prominent by his use of aspirin for his heart.

That heart's cardiac function was normal, Barbabella reported, adding that an "Al-enhanced electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis estimated his cardiac age, an established measure of cardiovascular vitality, to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age."

Overall, Barbabella summarized that the president "remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function."

He continued: "Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."

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Trump has Repeatedly Defended His Health and Cognitive Abilities

Photo of Friedrich Merz and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was also advised to lose weight to help with the leg swelling.

The president spent roughly three and a half hours at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this week for his annual medical and dental evaluations before declaring on Truth Social "everything" had "checked out PERFECTLY."

Yet the White House did not immediately release the results – something that is typically done right away – leading critics and some medical experts to raise concerns about his mental sharpness and physical decline, while other critics have gone further by saying he is hiding a secret dementia diagnosis.

Trump has repeatedly defended his cognitive abilities at rallies and public events.

Speaking recently in New York state, he said: "So I've taken (a cognitive test), and I've aced it all three times, I'll tell you, because it is a positive thing."

He added: "It starts off with an easy question. And by the time you get to the middle, it gets tougher."

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Happy Birthday, Mr. President

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Donald Trump turns 80 in June.

Trump turns 80 in just a few weeks, and Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman, a former White House physician, said the secrecy surrounding the report could be in response to public concern for the president's physical health.

"There is no legal requirement forcing presidents to release full medical records, leaving Trump with broad authority over what information becomes public," Kuhlman said.

Still, one source told Radar: "Trump can tell the public what he wants, but due to the fact he is a specialist in spreading fake news, there is no reason for millions of citizens to believe what he says."

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