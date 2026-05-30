EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Dealt Brutal Fresh Mockery — As She's Branded 'Sarah Ferguson 2.0'
May 30 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is being mocked by royal critics as "Sarah Ferguson 2.0" amid claims she is quietly transforming herself into a modern-day "rent-a-royal" by leveraging her duchess title and royal connections for elite appearances, networking opportunities, and celebrity influence in the United States.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, the 44-year-old former Suits actor stepped back from frontline royal duties alongside her husband Prince Harry, 41, in 2020 before the pair relocated to California, where they have since pursued lucrative media projects, commercial partnerships, and charity ventures while raising their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four.
Meghan Markle Compared To Sarah Ferguson
Now, insiders claim Markle is increasingly open to accepting invitations to high-profile social events, private gatherings, and exclusive charity functions where her royal links remain a major attraction.
A royal source told us: "There are people in royal circles who think Meghan's strategy is starting to echo Sarah Ferguson's old cash-for-access scandals. Fergie spent years accused of trading on royal proximity for money, from being caught in undercover sting operations to her controversial business deals hitting headlines, and critics now fear Meghan is drifting into a celebrity-aristocracy model where royal glamour becomes part of a commercial product."
The source added: "The concern among traditionalists is not simply about appearances or networking. It's the perception that Meghan and Harry publicly rejected royal life while continuing to monetize the prestige, exclusivity, and influence attached to their titles. To detractors, it feels increasingly transactional and sleazy."
'Meghan Risks Reopening Exactly Those Anxieties'
The comparison to Ferguson, 66, follows years of controversy surrounding the ex-duchess' financial dealings after her divorce from the former Prince Andrew, 66.
In 2010, Ferguson was caught in an undercover newspaper sting, apparently offering access to Andrew in exchange for cash, triggering international embarrassment for the Royal Family.
One insider said, "The entire royal family remembers very clearly how damaging Sarah's scandals became because they blurred the line between royalty, celebrity, and commerce. Critics think Meghan risks reopening exactly those anxieties in a more polished, Hollywood version of essentially the same transactional exchange."
According to sources close to Markle's camp, wealthy American event hosts view appearances by the duchess as carrying enormous social cachet because of her continuing association with the British monarchy.
Critics Slam Meghan Markle's Royal Branding
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One insider said: "The attraction for rich party organizers will be obvious – they're not just getting a celebrity appearance, they're getting somebody with a duchess title, royal links and global recognition attached to the British monarchy."
The source added: "People around Meghan insist she sees these appearances as strategic networking and brand-building opportunities, but critics believe the line between philanthropy, celebrity influence, and commercial self-promotion has become increasingly blurred."
Fresh scrutiny surrounding Markle's use of royal branding intensified earlier this year after reports emerged she had sent a gift basket to a podcast host accompanied by a note reading: "With the compliments of HRH, Duchess of Sussex."
Sky News presenter Samara Gill later accused Meghan of remaining fixated on exploiting royal status for commercial benefit.
Gill said: "I think she does want the validation, but she also wants to continue to coast off the royal titles, and I think that's been one of the most damning and heartbreaking things for the royal family to have to witness – her secretly using some of the titles in letter headings, and then them finding out about it."
She added: "She's obsessed with the royal family, and she's obsessed... with the cash grab that she can make off it."
Gill also mocked Markle's efforts to popularize the Sussex surname publicly after the duchess corrected Mindy Kaling during a Netflix appearance.
She said: "And you know, it's not Meghan Markle – it's Meghan Sussex.
"As I've always said, (Markle and Harry) are gig economy royals, where they want to work three days a week and then float back into California when it suits them and coast off those royal titles, whereas that's not what being a royal is about at all."