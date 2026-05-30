EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Dealt Brutal Fresh Mockery — As She's Branded 'Sarah Ferguson 2.0'

One insider said: "The attraction for rich party organizers will be obvious – they're not just getting a celebrity appearance, they're getting somebody with a duchess title, royal links and global recognition attached to the British monarchy."

The source added: "People around Meghan insist she sees these appearances as strategic networking and brand-building opportunities, but critics believe the line between philanthropy, celebrity influence, and commercial self-promotion has become increasingly blurred."

Fresh scrutiny surrounding Markle's use of royal branding intensified earlier this year after reports emerged she had sent a gift basket to a podcast host accompanied by a note reading: "With the compliments of HRH, Duchess of Sussex."

Sky News presenter Samara Gill later accused Meghan of remaining fixated on exploiting royal status for commercial benefit.

Gill said: "I think she does want the validation, but she also wants to continue to coast off the royal titles, and I think that's been one of the most damning and heartbreaking things for the royal family to have to witness – her secretly using some of the titles in letter headings, and then them finding out about it."