EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Accused of Being 'Obsessed' With Royal Family as She 'Sees Link to The Firm as an Endless Cash-Grab Opportunity'

But debate surrounding Markle's relationship with royal titles recently reignited after Sky News presenter Samara Gill alleged the former Suits actress was fixated on attempting to leverage royal associations as part of her growing commercial empire.

The criticism follows controversy earlier this year surrounding a gift basket Markle reportedly sent to a podcast host featuring a card reading: "With the compliments of HRH, Duchess of Sussex."

Gill made the remarks during an appearance on the podcast Danica Goes Global alongside host Danica De Giorgio, where the pair discussed reports that Markle hoped to revive the use of a "Princess" title linked to her marriage into the royal family.

Gill blasted: "I think she does want the validation, but she also wants to continue to coast off the royal titles, and I think that's been one of the most damning and heartbreaking things for the royal family to have to witness – her secretly using some of the titles in letter headings, and then them finding out about it."

She added: "She's obsessed with the royal family, and she's obsessed... with the cash grab that she can make off it."