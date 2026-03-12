Your tip
Meghan Markle
EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Branded 'Sarah Ferguson 2.0' Over One 'Sad, Money-Grubbing' Move on Her Latest 'Faux Royal' Trip

Meghan Markle is being compared to Sarah Ferguson thanks to her upcoming Australia trip.

March 12 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal Meghan Markle is being branded "Sarah Ferguson 2.0" by critics after agreeing to headline a high-priced women's event during a trip to Australia as part of her latest "faux royal" tour.

Ambitious Markle, 44, and her husband Prince Harry, 41, are set to travel Down Under next month for what have been described as "private, business and philanthropic" engagements.

Markle is facing backlash over a paid speaking event in Australia.

The visit will mark the couple's first time back in the country since their official royal tour in 2018, when they were still working members of the British royal family. Among the engagements scheduled is a women-only weekend retreat in Sydney where Markle will appear as the headline dinner speaker on April 17.

The three-day retreat, which costs around $1,923 per attendee, is aimed at women interested in networking, personal development, and leadership. Markle is not expected to attend the entire weekend but will appear as the featured speaker, addressing guests about her experiences living in the public eye and navigating life under intense media scrutiny.

'Sarah Ferguson 2.0'

The comparison references Ferguson’s past paid appearances.

The engagement has drawn fierce criticism from some royal observers who say the event echoes the type of paid speaking appearances once associated with Ferguson, 66, the shamed former Duchess of York.

A royal insider said critics have begun drawing direct comparisons between Markle and Ferguson's "money-grubbing" ploys.

The source added, "Within royal circles, some people are saying Meghan is starting to look like the new Sarah Ferguson. Sarah is renowned for going to extreme and questionable lengths for a quick and easy buck, and they see this in a similar vein.

"They are nicknaming Meghan 'Sarah 2.0' and saying she is trading on her 'fake-royal' status for an easy payday. It's all a bit sad, really."

A 'Faux Royal Tour?

Critics said the retreat blurs the line between business and royal duties.

The insider added the optics of the appearance are also being scrutinized because of Markle and Harry's royal status.

They said: "When you have a duchess who is no longer a working royal headlining a pricey retreat overseas, it inevitably sparks conversation about whether it feels like a faux royal tour.

"Some people say it blurs the line between private business ventures and the kind of engagements royals used to perform in an official capacity."

Another observer said the criticism reflects long-standing tensions surrounding Markle and Harry's decision to step away from royal duties in 2020.

The observer said: "There is a perception among some critics that these trips resemble royal visits but without the official backing. That is why the comparison with Sarah Ferguson keeps coming up in conversation."

Event Organizer Defends Meghan Markle's Appearance

Organizers have praised Markle’s resilience under public scrutiny.

However, the event's organizer has strongly defended Markle's involvement and suggested the duchess is participating largely out of personal support for the community hosting the retreat.

Gemma O'Neill, the organizer of the Sydney event, said she admired Meghan's resilience in the face of public criticism.

"I have admired this woman and what she has endured," she said. O'Neill also stated Markle had agreed to take part in the event largely because of a personal connection.

She said she believed the duchess "has demonstrated how a woman can be pushed down and she can still rise", adding: "I feel so flattered that she's effectively doing this as a favor because of our mutual friend."

O'Neill also said the duchess was drawn to the purpose of the retreat itself.

She went on: "She's doing it because she really loves what our community is about, women trying to grow, be their best selves, and trying to help other women."

During their 2018 visit to Oz, Markle and Harry carried out a series of official engagements across the country as representatives of the British monarchy. The forthcoming visit, however, will take place in a private capacity.

It is understood while Markle will undertake some solo appearances, the couple is also expected to attend several engagements together during their time in Australia.

