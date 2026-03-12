'She’s Just Like Sarah Ferguson': Meghan Markle's 'VIP Girls' Weekend' Event Causes Ripples in Royal Circles as Insiders Compare her to 'Grifter' Ex-Duchess

Tickets cost $1,900 and include the opportunity to have a photo taken with the ex-Suits star.

The revelation led one well-placed royal insider to liken her to the former Duchess of York. "She's basically Fergie," the source told to The Daily Mail.

Ferguson has built up a reputation as a "grifter" by exploiting her royal titles for financial gain.

And Meghan, 44, appears to be doing likewise and it hasn't gone unnoticed in royal circles the type of events herself and Prince Harry, 41, are aligning themselves to a far cry from what he imagined he'd spend the rest of his life doing after quitting royal duties and burning bridges with his family.