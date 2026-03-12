Your tip
'She’s Just Like Sarah Ferguson': Meghan Markle's 'VIP Girls' Weekend' Event Causes Ripples in Royal Circles as Insiders Compare her to 'Grifter' Ex-Duchess

picture of Meghan markle and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has been compared to 'grifter' Sarah Ferguson in royal circles after new 'Meet Meghan' event was confirmed in Australia.

March 12 2026, Published 9:25 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle has been dubbed "the new Sarah Ferguson" by royal insiders over her "Meet Meghan" event in Australia.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex's latest money-making scheme has turned heads in royal circles, after an Aussie podcaster revealed Meghan would be the star attraction at the "Girls' Weekend" bash.

Why Has Meghan Been Compared To Ferguson?

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan will pose up for snaps as part of the $1,900 ticket price.

Tickets cost $1,900 and include the opportunity to have a photo taken with the ex-Suits star.

The revelation led one well-placed royal insider to liken her to the former Duchess of York. "She's basically Fergie," the source told to The Daily Mail.

Ferguson has built up a reputation as a "grifter" by exploiting her royal titles for financial gain.

And Meghan, 44, appears to be doing likewise and it hasn't gone unnoticed in royal circles the type of events herself and Prince Harry, 41, are aligning themselves to a far cry from what he imagined he'd spend the rest of his life doing after quitting royal duties and burning bridges with his family.

How Did Meghan Get The Australia Gig?

Source: @herbestlifepod;Instagram

Meghan contacted the event's organizer.

A source said: "They (the firms concerned) are hardly FTSE100. I'm sure they (Harry and Meghan) didn't think they'd face diminishing returns so soon.'

Meghan is understood to have reached out to the organiser, Her Best Life podcast host Gemma O'Neill, after being put in touch by a mutual friend.

The presenter revealed she had initial reservations and almost turned down Meghan's offer, but concluded her podcast audience "deserved it."

"I have admired (Meghan) and what she has endured... and how she has demonstrated how a woman can be pushed down and she can still rise," she explained.

What Is Happening At The Event?

PICTURE OF MEGHAN MARKLE
Source: MEGA

'Headline act' Meghan will deliver a speech at the gala dinner.

Guests will also indulge in morning yoga classes, a "sound healing" experience, a meditation and manifestation session at the five-star InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach hotel.

An advert for the event reads: "A girls' weekend like no other! An unforgettable weekend for women ready to reconnect, recharge and have some serious fun.

"Join us for an intimate luxury weekend by the ocean designed to bring women together for powerful conversations, relaxation, laughter and unforgettable experiences.

"The highlight of the weekend will be an in-person conversation and gala dinner with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. An intimate gala like no other.

"This is your chance to step away from everyday life and spend a weekend focusing on connection, growth, joy and celebration.

"Come by yourself, come with your best friend, or bring a whole group of your favourite women."

picture of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

The Duchess has been brutally mocked for participating in the meet-and-greet.

After the announcement, critics took to social media to voice their dismay at Meghan attending the ticketed VIP event.

Writing on X, one user wrote: "How the mighty have fallen. What next, a cardinal cruise package?"

Another added: "A 'girls' weekend retreat' now? From royal tours to weekend retreats. That rebrand took an interesting turn."

A third commented: "Next up for Meg — Hollywood Comic Con. Autographs for $25 a piece and she'll throw in a selfie."

A fourth chimed in: "Gotta pay that mortgage!", while a fifth joked: "Those poor girls. They should probably bring earplugs, and be wary about eating anything."

