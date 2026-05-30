EXCLUSIVE: Jack Quaid's Peace Pact — Acting Son Heals Wounds Between Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid
May 30 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET
Exes Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid have kissed and made up 25 years after their bitter divorce – and RadarOnline.com can reveal that it's all thanks to their son, Jack.
The rom-com sweetheart, 64, and Quaid, 72, were married from 1991 to 2000, with the Sleepless in Seattle star later revealing: "Dennis was not faithful to me for a long time."
Their Tense Years
"It was a nasty split and they've had an extremely chilly relationship over the last 25 years," said a source.
"The resentment between them meant both their friends and their business teams had to pick a side. It was very tense for a long time and Jack was caught in the middle."
Following the couple's divorce in 2011, Ryan moved on with an on-off romance with rocker John Mellencamp, while Reagan star Dennis is now married to his fourth wife.
But their relationship remained rocky, sources said.
That changed as Jack built a Hollywood career, starting with a small role in 2012's The Hunger Games.
Jack's Hollywood Success
The hunky 34-year-old now stars in the Amazon Prime streaming hit The Boys and recently married his series costar Claudia Doumit, 34, in Australia.
"Meg was a driving force behind getting Jack some early opportunities and she's right to be proud of his rise in Hollywood," added the source.
"But more than Jack's hard-won success in Hollywood, the kind of man he's become and his new marriage are a source of real pride for both Meg and Dennis."
Jack Helped Heal Family Rift
"They finally managed to cross the bridge of togetherness and they're back on speaking terms again. If and when they become grandparents in the next few years, they'll be able to sit down and be civil to one another," the insider added.
"Jack deserves a lot of credit for this. He never gave up on the idea that his parents could put the past behind them and reach a new level of understanding. It took a while, but his disciplined, evenhanded approach to dealing with both of them has finally paid off – right as he's ready to start a family of his own."