EXCLUSIVE: Jack Quaid's Peace Pact — Acting Son Heals Wounds Between Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid

"It was a nasty split and they've had an extremely chilly relationship over the last 25 years," said a source.

"The resentment between them meant both their friends and their business teams had to pick a side. It was very tense for a long time and Jack was caught in the middle."

Following the couple's divorce in 2011, Ryan moved on with an on-off romance with rocker John Mellencamp, while Reagan star Dennis is now married to his fourth wife.

But their relationship remained rocky, sources said.

That changed as Jack built a Hollywood career, starting with a small role in 2012's The Hunger Games.