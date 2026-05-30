EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Bails on the Bar — Money-Obsessed Reality TV Star is Parking Law Dreams to Build Brand and Rev Up Romance With Racer Lewis Hamilton

"Kim has plenty of money of her own, so it would be wrong to paint her as a gold-digger who's looking to mooch off Lewis or anyone else," said a source.

"Still, she's keen for them to build a mega brand together. Those plans are already in motion, and Lewis is totally on board."

"Her own businesses, particularly her fashion brand Skims, are thriving. There simply aren't enough hours in the day for her to be sweating about bar exams when she's got a billion-dollar brand to run."

Kardashian, 45, announced in 2018 that she was determined to follow in the footsteps of her late dad, famed O.J. Simpson defender Robert Kardashian, and become a certified legal eagle.

She got involved in several judicial cases and even campaigned for the release of jailed killer brothers Lyle [Menendez] and Erik Menendez.

But the busy-as-a-bee business mogul flailed in her attempt at the California bar exam and passed the state's mandatory "baby bar" on her fourth attempt. Now, she has no concrete plans to take the exam again, insiders said.