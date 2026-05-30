EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Bails on the Bar — Money-Obsessed Reality TV Star is Parking Law Dreams to Build Brand and Rev Up Romance With Racer Lewis Hamilton
May 30 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Money-obsessed Kim Kardashian is bailing on plans to become a lawyer, sources told RadarOnline.com.
The mom of four plans to focus on building her brand and revving up her romance with richy-rich Formula One racing stud Lewis Hamilton, whose career has already earned him a whopping $450million.
Kim's Billion-Dollar Empire Comes First
"Kim has plenty of money of her own, so it would be wrong to paint her as a gold-digger who's looking to mooch off Lewis or anyone else," said a source.
"Still, she's keen for them to build a mega brand together. Those plans are already in motion, and Lewis is totally on board."
"Her own businesses, particularly her fashion brand Skims, are thriving. There simply aren't enough hours in the day for her to be sweating about bar exams when she's got a billion-dollar brand to run."
Kardashian, 45, announced in 2018 that she was determined to follow in the footsteps of her late dad, famed O.J. Simpson defender Robert Kardashian, and become a certified legal eagle.
She got involved in several judicial cases and even campaigned for the release of jailed killer brothers Lyle [Menendez] and Erik Menendez.
But the busy-as-a-bee business mogul flailed in her attempt at the California bar exam and passed the state's mandatory "baby bar" on her fourth attempt. Now, she has no concrete plans to take the exam again, insiders said.
Kim Falling Hard For Hamilton
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kim – who divorced baby daddy Kanye West, 48, in 2022 after a toxic six-year marriage – is all in on her new romance with hunky Brit Hamilton, 41.
According to insiders, the lovebirds are already discussing marriage and babies.
"Things are hot and heavy right now. Lewis is saying all the right things and Kim's falling hard," said a source.
"He has a reputation as a real ladies' man but, according to Kim, he's told her that he's ready to leave that behind now that he's in his 40s. She's talking Hamilton at his word, even though a ton of women have warned her not to let herself get sucked in by him."
Kim Wants To Move Quick
The insider added: "Kim would love to get married again and have more kids. She has eggs frozen and has no issue with doing another pregnancy via a surrogate.
"But a wedding is the first priority. Kim's already hinting to Lewis about putting a ring on it. Now it's just a matter of whether he's willing to move as quickly as she wants."